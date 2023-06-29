Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HTD: Serviceable Utilities-Focused Equity Fund

Summary

  • The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund primarily invests in dividend-paying equity securities.
  • It has delivered modest long-term returns with higher than benchmark volatility, and its returns appear to be sufficient to fund its distribution yield.
  • The HTD fund does not appear to be an amortizing 'return of principal' fund that liquidates NAV to fund distributions, unlike other John Hancock fixed-income funds.
  • We suggest that yield-seeking equity investors consider better-performing utilities-focused CEFs such as the Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust, and the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, which rank better against the peer group.

Boston Commons Park

aoldman

Over the past few months, I have written a number of cautious articles on John Hancock ("JH") closed-end funds ("CEF"), namely, the John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI), the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (

HTD fund overview

Figure 1 - HTD fund overview (jhinvestments.com)

HTD sector allocation

Figure 2 - HTD sector allocation (jhinvestments.com)

HTD top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - HTD top 10 holdings (jhinvestments.com)

HTD historical returns

Figure 4 - HTD historical returns (morningstar.com)

HTD risk vs return

Figure 5 - HTD risk vs return (jhinvestments.com)

HTD fund financial summary

Figure 6 - HTD fund financial summary (HTD 2022 annual report)

HTD historical NAV

Figure 7 - HTD historical NAV over time (morningstar.com)

HTD vs peers

Figure 8 - HTD vs. peers (Author created with data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar, and company reports)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments (5)

7822751
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (343)
A couple comments - HTD is not a pure utility focused fund and has a significant chunk of financials. As financials have struggled this year, that has definitely harmed the returns this year and in particular the fund had oversized exposure to both Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic, and other particularly hard hit regional banks. The short term performance over the past 6 months is pretty poor compared to their comparative index. They just released their semi annual report today. The good news is it does appear from the monthly holding reports the fund management was smart enough to have exited its SVB and FRC before they went to zero, but still big losses surely. They also had oversized holdings now zombie banks like PacWest which are now worth a fraction of their previous value.

I can’t really blame them for having SVB and particularly FRC as many people were duped and thought these were good quality banks, and the crash occurred at warp speed with very little notice it seems. I suppose the silver lining is more than 40% of this year’s distribution is return of capital per the 19(a) notices and will likely continue that way with surely the sizable losses from SVB and FRC on the books.

I’m still long this fund and adding. I do find the discount attractive, and otherwise the thesis of the fund valid over the long term for tax advantaged reliable income. Although the year 2023 has not been pretty.
e
excenter
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (4.55K)
@7822751 Same here - in the process of building this position up.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
29 Jun. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.1K)
HTD uses leverage. Is it fixed? Floating? How is this effecting the distributions?
m
mercer1
29 Jun. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (107)
Thank you for the article, as HTD is a full position for me, held for many years. I also appreciate the further clarifying comments from 5992321.
5992321
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (572)
@Macrotips Trading Thanks for the article. I own HTD so I read it with interest and it definitely made me think about whether I should continue to own HTD. One comment that I would make is that some of the return figures (and therefore the Sharpe ratios) are highly dependent on time period used. If you go into Portfolio Visualizer and run a comparison between HTD and BUI you will see that HTD fairly clearly beats BUI in total return from the end of 2011 (based on BUI's lifespan) to today. If you run it from the end of 2011 to the end of 2019 HTD smokes BUI with a much higher total return. But if you run it from the beginning of 2020 to today BUI definitely beats HTD. So, it seems that there have been two different regimes, with HTD beating BUI for about 8+ years and then BUI beating HTD over the past 3+ years. I'm not sure whether that regime change will persist or whether it will switch back to HTD taking the lead again sometime in the next couple of years.

HTD had a much bigger drawdown than BUI in early 2020 (-35% compared to about -22.5%). It took much longer for HTD to recover than for BUI. I think this period was the real problem period for HTD, and strongly colored the 3yr and 5yr numbers.

If you run the PV comparison from May 2020 to today, they are much closer together, with BUI in the lead until Jan 2022, then HTD in the lead until Feb 2023, then BUI in the lead again.

With HTD clearly beating BUI from 2012 to 2019 and then swapping leadership with BUI back and forth from May 2020 - May 2023 it tells me that this notion that BUI is clearly superior to HTD may be a bit suspect and in need of further and deeper analysis than just looking at the 3yr and 5yr numbers. I'd be happy to read your thoughts and reactions.
