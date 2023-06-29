BioNTech Vaccines Quickly Made Obsolete
- Vaccination rates diminished after the COVID-19 Emergency was declared over.
- The FDA no longer authorizes the original vaccines.
- The Agency demanded the latest bivalent be changed by Fall.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has underperformed the broad market since my previous coverage, sporting a Seeking Alpha Quant D+ Momentum grad. The stock was downgraded to Hold after national and global health bodies declared the Covid-19 Emergency over in May and the uncertainty surrounding payment, coverage, and access for vaccines going forward. As the supply line shifted from governments to regular channels, partner Pfizer (PFE) raised vaccine prices, but that did not offset the lower demand. I assumed that if insurers treated COMIRNATY like the flu shot and kept it free, patients wouldn't mind getting boosters, but from April 1 to June 27, only 30 million boosters were administered around the world compared to around 90 million the previous 3 months (Figure 1). Since BioNTech revenues may be gleaned from Pfizer sales (Table 1), BioNTech will most likely miss their full year 2023 revenue guidance.
Figure 1. COVID-19 Booster usage plateaued
Table 1. Pfizer Quarterly Revenues (in U.S. $ millions)
|
Q4 '21
|
Q3 '21
|
Q2 '21
|
Q1 '21
|
WORLDWIDE
|
3,064
|
11,329
|
4,402
|
8,848
|
13,227
|
12,504
|
12,977
|
7,838
|
3,462
|
154
|
UNITED STATES
|
328
|
2,472
|
2,908
|
1,080
|
2,314
|
2,151
|
1,586
|
2,034
|
2,038
|
154
|
DEVELOPED EUROPE
|
596
|
4,285
|
269
|
2,465
|
3,808
|
2,177
|
4,063
|
2,330
|
841
|
DEVELOPED REST OF WORLD
|
1,124
|
3,642
|
265
|
2,355
|
2,067
|
2,767
|
3,403
|
1,903
|
70
|
EMERGING MARKETS
|
1,015
|
930
|
960
|
2,947
|
5,038
|
5,409
|
3,925
|
1,571
|
513
|
3,063
|
11,329
|
4,402
|
8,847
|
13,227
|
12,504
|
12,977
|
7,838
|
3,462
|
154
Financial Recap
Using a €1 to U.S. $1.10 exchange rate for Q1 earnings figures, total revenues were $1.40 billion and operating income was $720 million, leading to $2.26 EPS and increasing the cash position at the end of Q1 to $13.4 billion. However, the 80% dip in total revenues from last year (Table 2) led to a Quant F grade in Growth. Per Table 1, business in the U.S. decreased the most. BioNTech still reiterated its revenue guidance of $5.5 billion for fiscal 2023, but Wall Street has a negative outlook on future earnings, earning a Quant D grade on Revisions based on a net 10 downward revisions each on EPS and revenue for Fiscal 2023.
Table 2. BioNTech Quarterly Revenues (in millions €)
|
Q1 '22
|
Q4 '21
|
Q3 '21
|
Q2 '21
|
COVID-19 vaccine revenues
|
1,264
|
4,261
|
3,378
|
3,153
|
6,353
|
5,504
|
6,022
|
5,266
|
2,016
|
Direct product sales to customers
|
65
|
900
|
565
|
557
|
1,163
|
421
|
1,351
|
1,036
|
200
|
Share of collaboration partners' gross profit and sales milestones
|
1,127
|
3,608
|
2,554
|
1,987
|
4,587
|
4,626
|
4,359
|
4,092
|
1,752
|
Other sales
|
13
|
10
|
17
|
14
|
9
|
22
|
19
|
15
|
12
|
Total
|
1,277
|
4,278
|
3,461
|
3,197
|
6,375
|
5,471
|
6,149
|
5,309
|
2,048
COVID-19 Developments
On April 18, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ended the Emergency Use Authorizations for the original vaccine formulations. Afterwards, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") changed guidelines for most people (non-immunocompromised and aged 6 years and older). They now only need 1 bivalent (updated for Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants) Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA) vaccine to be up to date. Despite this reasonable and convenient schedule, and the availability of a traditional non-mRNA-based vaccine from Novavax (NVAX), fewer than half of the most vulnerable population-and 17% overall-took the shot (Table 3). Deaths (Figure 2) and hospitalizations both continued their downward trend since the beginning of the year, probably eliciting complacency from the rest of the general population regarding vaccination.
Table 3. COVID-19 Vaccinations in the U.S. as of May 11, 2023
|
People with a Bivalent Dose
|
Count
|
Percent of U.S. Population
|
Total
|
56478510
|
17.0%
|
Population ≥ 65 Years of Age
|
23699191
|
43.3%
|
Population 18-64 Years of Age
|
29297115
|
14.5%
|
Population 12-17 Years of Age
|
1978330
|
7.7%
|
Population 5-11 Years of Age
|
1378073
|
5.2%
Figure 2. COVID-19 Deaths are trending down
One factor is that the most transmissible but milder Omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 or Kraken became the dominant strain in the U.S. Worse, it stayed on top long enough for the FDA to direct vaccine manufacturers to develop another monovalent form targeting XBB.1.5, likely halting further vaccination. Potential patients will wait until this second updated shot is rolled out in the Fall. Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech applied for EUAs last week.
To conclude, BioNTech is buoyed by artificial A+ Quant grades in Valuation and Profitability, which probably considers incomes before the pandemic wind-down. Q3 will likely generate the weakest sales. Q4 could be better, as an independent but relatively old COVID-19 survey of American adults suggests 53% agreeing to an annual shot, but not enough to meet guidance. Despite the vaccine headwinds, BioNTech remains a Hold and not a Sell, but only because the pro analysts are overly pessimistic about the second quarter. Current Q2 revenue consensus is $799.32 million. Based on Pfizer's Q1 performance, booster trends and price increases, BioNTech will likely recognize at least $1 billion. A beat could spark another rally similar to what followed the past 3 earnings surprises.
