BioNTech Vaccines Quickly Made Obsolete

Jun. 29, 2023 7:09 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)2 Comments
Summary

  • Vaccination rates diminished after the COVID-19 Emergency was declared over.
  • The FDA no longer authorizes the original vaccines.
  • The Agency demanded the latest bivalent be changed by Fall.

Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines omicron BA.4 BA.5 variants

Manjurul

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has underperformed the broad market since my previous coverage, sporting a Seeking Alpha Quant D+ Momentum grad. The stock was downgraded to Hold after national and global health bodies declared the Covid-19 Emergency over in May and the uncertainty

COVID-19 Booster tracker

Our World in Data

COVID-19 Deaths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
3.56K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

t
translate
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.75K)
informative update.
most of the pessimism is around whether pfizer and biontech are going to waste the huge cash hoards on overpriced acquisitions. it would be business-as-usual for diversified pfizer, but most egregious for biontech as a signal that their huge pipeline is not worthy of their own capital.

no one thought covid shots would cover 8B humans and last forever, but there is still some small possibility as appearing as quasi-regular preventative in the developed world.
C
Carlos08
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (281)
@translate that is not happening with Bntx. Don’t Need to buy a company, has a lot of agreements in general cheapers
