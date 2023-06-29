Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Constellation Brands: Hold For Now As Momentum Suggests Possible Upside

Jun. 29, 2023 7:21 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)2 Comments
Fade The Market
Summary

  • Constellation Brands delivered a solid performance in the fiscal year 2023 despite global inflationary pressures but also realized losses in net profit due to growth reinvestments.
  • The beer and spirits maker is expanding production capacity and developing innovative products to meet customer demand and industry trends.
  • Currently trading at a premium, makes it not an ideal entry point for potential investors. Existing investors are advised to hold their positions to exploit the current momentum.

Investment Thesis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is a global producer and marketer of wine, beer, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, Italy, and New Zealand with powerful, consumer-connected, high-quality brands. It's the third-largest beer

Valuation

This article was written by

Fade The Market
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by Judy Mutua of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
29 Jun. 2023
Appreciate the read…thanks. It remains a hold for us.
Boston Value Guy profile picture
Boston Value Guy
29 Jun. 2023
Buy because the leader (Bud-Light) will continue to lose significant market share.
