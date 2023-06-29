Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Don't Stress

Jun. 29, 2023 7:20 AM ET30 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

Getty Images

Don't stress

All 23 banks have met minimum capital requirements under the Federal Reserve's 2023 bank stress tests and would still be able to lend in a hypothetical "severe global recession." The variables under this year's exam included losses of up to $541B stemming from items like mortgages, credit cards and trading activities, as well as a 40% decline in commercial real estate prices and the unemployment rate rising to a high of 10%. While the largest U.S. banks passed the test, it was only a few months ago that three mid-sized regional banks failed. Higher interest rates led to lower asset values and higher deposit funding costs, at the same time that customers rushed to exits by pulling their deposits.

Quote: "Today's results confirm that the banking system remains strong and resilient," said Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr. "At the same time, this stress test is only one way to measure that strength. We should remain humble about how risks can arise and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of economic scenarios, market shocks, and other stresses."

The annual health checks dictate the required size of each bank's "capital buffer," which refers to the extra cushion of capital that's set aside on top of the regulatory minimum needed to support daily business. They're important for stockholders because the results determine the level of dividends and amount of stock buybacks the banks will be permitted to do. Lenders will be allowed to disclose their plans after the market closes on Friday, but some have indicated that they'll wait to announce their returns until they get a clearer picture of new capital requirements.

SA commentary: "The bigger changes for banks are likely to come later, as the Fed contemplates new rules tied to Basel III Endgame (also called "Basel IV") and the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic," writes SA analyst Stephen Simpson. "The largest banks seem less vulnerable, but capital requirement changes could meaningfully impact the profitability of regional banks," like Fifth Third (FITB), Key (KEY), Regions (RF) and others. (151 comments)

Hollywood strike

U.S. production houses fear a looming shutdown as actors are preparing to join writers in a double strike this weekend. Actors are demanding higher pay, along with writers who have been on strike for almost nine weeks now. A walkout by the Writers Guild of America has already shut down the final season of Netflix's (NFLX) Stranger Things, an HBO (WBD) prequel of Game of Thrones, and paused production on Disney's (DIS) Thunderbolts and Blade. Other studios involved include Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Paramount (PARA) and Sony (SONY). (3 comments)

Artificial sweeteners

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in diet sodas and low-calorie packaged food, is expected to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm. A joint FAO/WHO panel on food additives is also reviewing aspartame use and will announce its findings around the same time. While the new ruling could have a major impact, the IARC has historically faced criticism for needlessly causing alarm. Also expect a response from beverage giants such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP) and Dr Pepper/Snapple (KDP). (17 comments)

Most crowded shorts

With positioning having an increasing influence on stock prices, Citi is adding a new Short Stock Crowding Model to help investors identify opportunities. While not a signal to buy or sell any stocks, the list helps gauge risk for stocks to assist in adjusting positioning, with the "traditional longer-term, long-only investor" becoming "less dominant," Citi says. Some of the most crowded shorts include Schlumberger (SLB), McDonald’s (MCD), Nvidia (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). See the full list of the most and least crowded short positions. (59 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.1%. Hong Kong -1.2%. China -0.2%. India closed.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.2%. Paris +0.9%. Frankfurt +0.2%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.3%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.4%. Crude +0.3% at $69.74. Gold -0.3% at $1,916.70. Bitcoin +1.1% to $30,695.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 3.75%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 GDP Q1
8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Corporate Profits
10:00 Pending Home Sales
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Micron Technology (MU) pops as Q3 loss not as bad as feared.

Apple (AAPL) nears $3T, but Wedbush thinks it could be worth more.

Overstock (OSTK) starts integrating Bed Bath (OTCPK:BBBYQ) assets.

Office REIT stocks dip as vacancy rates rise, Fed poised to hike.

Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) first commercial spaceflight set for later today.

Why did Carvana (CVNA) jump? Shorts are getting put to the test.

Uranium can potentially provide shelter from an economic meltdown.

Microsoft (MSFT)-Activision (ATVI): Ruling on FTC suit next week.

Nvidia's (NVDA) revenue could be hit by new AI chip curb - analysts.

Consumer jolt: General Mills (GIS) CEO says no food disinflation yet.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (30)

M
Maverick 2021
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (5.21K)
With global central bankers continuing to hike rates, who are the losers in a global recession…?

Cracks are already forming in the currency markets, as the global economic slowdown continues….??

With global debt at a record, servicing those huge debts will become very difficult with a global recession in hand….

The number one loser will be China, with youth unemployment already over 20% and climbing, property markets imploding and $44T in debt makes life there difficult to manage….global demand destruction is hitting their economy, as the frog starts to boil….imho ?

By 2024, the global recession will be fully recognized and global demand will be largely negative by 10 to 15 percent. Global debt servicing will become the most important factor for the top global economies just to survive ….imho ??

Brace for impact ……
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
@Maverick 2021 The CBs trying to bring forth their own CBDCs.
Bitcoin is hot & will get hotter as the CBDCs will not survive, as they'll fail miserably.

China is in trouble economically and will falter even more going forth.
Before end of year 2023, markets will crash / collapse worldwide in a domino effect, as nothing can stop what's coming forth.

QFS will arrive soon after and the gold standard throughout.

Just my thoughts and opinions.

Q 17
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
Yesterday, 9:48 AM
Comments (43.55K)
@Maverick 2021 WB raise China's growth in 2023 to 5.6%. China has very low inflation to boot.
M
Maverick 2021
Yesterday, 1:09 PM
Comments (5.21K)
@Ben Gee
China is the manufacturing country to the world.....

Energy is needed for any growing economy....global Oil prices are down from $99 (Brent Crude) a barrel after OPEC first and second production cuts ...$$$$$
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
"Cathie Woods is back on top."
Enjoying her disruptive and onnovative investing style.
Great stock picks and one must discern for themselves which socks / companies are worthy of a look and investment. as I and sources recommend doing such along with one's due diligence of course.
We also like $SHOP Shopify.

Just my and sources thoughts and opinions.

Q 17
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
Heads up!! The Ferteral Reserves stress test stated that:
"losses of up to $541B"?
I guess they didn't account for a depression?

The normies are in for a rude awakening as the CBDCs imminent crash ahead and as the Hedge Funds currently are bearish on CBs & other banks.
Bitcoin is HOT and getting hotter in my opinion going forth.
Just my thoughts and opinions.

Q 17
ZamboniGuy profile picture
ZamboniGuy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (951)
@WWG1_WGA_Q
what is the meaning of “Q 17” ?
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
@ZamboniGuy greater good!
We're chosen during these evil and corrupted times currently throughout worldwide to battle the fake media agencies to counter their lies, as spreading the truths throughout will open more eyes and awaken the sleepers / normies to the realization nothing is as it appears to be.
The truth will always come forth.

Q 17
bananawhopper profile picture
bananawhopper
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.73K)
@ZamboniGuy Your not going to get an honest, full disclosure transparent answer from anyone posting the Q 17 label, unfortunately, as it is a sign used by those who align with the far right QAnon fringe group and possibly has other implications, such as referring to Quoran scriptures.

The Washington Post printed an article back in 2018 outlining a little bit of what the "Q 17" sign means. I'll post a quote from that article for you, but you really need to Google the entire article (or others about the QAnon movement) and read about this topic for yourself.

First, before I post that content, you should realize that nearly all fringe social groups, particularly right wing extremists groups or fanatical religious groups need a way to signify to others that they encounter that they too are a member of the group. Many signs, symbols, code words, handshakes, or other "secret" indications have been developed by groups such as the Free Masons, the Ku Klux Klan, and many others so that one member could easily determine if another person was also a member of the same group. That's really what the Q 17 label is for, ie. to identify that person as member of the group using that symbol.

Next, I am not condemning nor condoning membership in any type of social group. It's a free country and people can believe what they want and be participants of any kind of group they want to belong to. Obviously, if those groups engage in illegal activities, that's entirely different, but simply being a member of a group or supporter of a group, even a terrorist group or subversive group, is not enough to convict someone of criminal or illegal behavior per se.

Ok, here's the Washington Post quote explaining the Q 17 reference:

"A figure named “Q,” who supposedly possesses Q-level security clearance, disperses “crumbs” that “bakers” bring together to create a “dough” of synthesized information. (This is not how baking works, but that seems the least of our worries.) Because Q is the 17th letter in the alphabet and 17 is also a number Trump has said a few times, among other clearly-not-coincidences, he is the real deal, not an Internet troll engaged in an elaborate example of live-action role-play."

Did that make sense to you? If not, you probably are NOT indoctrinated in the beliefs of this fanatical right wing conspiracy theorist group. On the other hand, if you believe in Q, then likely you are wrapped up in identification of pedophiles (like Epstein ?), looking out for underground tunnels use to smuggle children for satanic sacrifice, or searching for child sex camps out in the desert. Most of all, you will likely be preparing for the impending storm that is surely coming any day now.

Depending upon your viewpoint, you will need to daily check the messages posted by those using the Q 17 symbol to get the latest "crumbs" of information about what they see as happening or about to happen in our world. Of, if you consider all that sort of stuff to be ridiculous, crazy, and totally bizarre viewpoints, you can just read those kinds of posts and get your daily chuckle over what the far side is doing.
j
john boy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (15.22K)
Is anyone asking themselves with the Ai craze how can MU lose money in this envirionment, Is Memory going away, what will increase its demand that is not here now?
j
john boy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (15.22K)
Hollywood has a double strike on its hands lest just say stike three and shut it down nd start over in Georgia
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
Beware the Real Estate sector, as one should be very cautious going forth and being very selective with one's due diligence as it would be wise and prudent to do so. The commercial real estate sector for one also will be hit hard.
The housing market is in for a rude awakening also in my opinion as prices are very unstable in many areas throughout the states and are up and down determining the areas of interest. Expecting a housing collapse to be coming forth, as for timing it's anyone's guess but I think within the remainder of this year or sooner is likely / possible.
Just my thoughts & opinions.

Q 17
j
john boy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (15.22K)
@WWG1_WGA_Q sing family and up to 4 family housing especially new housing is the safest part of realestate and if yo dont find a deal you can live with in the next 8 months then you will be kicikng yourself, commercial real estate is not safe and dont touch the reits either
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.44K)
Am liking the drop down concerning the precious metals gold and silver, as well as the nice accumulation price being presented currently for those wanting a nice entry point or just adding to one's holdings going forth.
The eventual 'gold standard' is on the horizon and likely getting closer to being a reality in my opinion.
Just my thoughts as gold / silver both looking like great bargains currently.

Q 17
bananawhopper profile picture
bananawhopper
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.73K)
@WWG1_WGA_Q Gold and silver will look like even greater bargains once the price declines further, which Kitco predicts. They are predicting a decline below $1,900 per ounce for gold. A few months ago, as a point of reference, they were also predicting a rise above $2,300 per ounce, which NEVER HAPPENED. And the also published predictions a few months ago claiming that gold "might" rise above $3,000 per ounce.

Heck, why not predict $5,000 or $10,000 per ounce for gold? It's equally as absurd! Could it possibly happen? Sure. Anything is possible.

And we might start mining for gold on the moon soon too. Actually, as I have posted before, the Chinese are seriously looking into that possibility so we might see gold mining on the moon BEFORE we ever see gold at $3,000 per ounce here on earth!
S
SB Pirate
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (2.22K)
Lot's of cross currents in the markets. End of month, end of quarter and 401k flows should support a strong move up into next week, however the major indexes are all in MACD cross down while VIX has MACD crossed up. Strong medium term sell/hedge signals. Looking at SPY there are few similar end of quarters to compare. End of March 2022 complete with a failing end of quarter rally that took SPY down 80 pts in 3 months looks eerily similar to today.
F
Fizawill
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (280)
Maybe the writers would get better pay if they didn't write dialog like children for children. When you go and look at movies from the past, the dialog and plots are solid, as a viewer and consumer we become invested in the story. Now-a-days writers have forgotten how to put together an adult conversation between characters. These writers can write a Fight Club, Usual Suspects, Reservoir Dogs, Beautiful Mind, Outside Providence, etc styled movie, where the story revolves around the dialog and plot. The political agendas that are injected in our entertainment has turned off almost every one in my personal orbit, sports friends, school friends, coworkers, friends from church, kids friends' parents. Hollywood needs to better understand that half the country is strongly opposed to political messaging doesn't matter which spectrum it's coming from...
18214212 profile picture
18214212
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (9.71K)
@Fizawill
"Now-a-days writers have forgotten how to put together an adult conversation between characters"

A reflection of a culture which values faceless texting over face-to-face communications.
k
knoc
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (953)
@Fizawill When it comes to current mainstream Hollywood films, I don't see any sort of political agenda messaging. What I do see is a lot of cartoon characters and superhero movies.
j
john boy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (15.22K)
@Fizawill your definatelu correct everthing comming out of hollywood now is base off a comic book or a dysney type movie, what happened to good ol romantic rom coms with snappy dialogue, or real action adventure without an action hero
z
zyman
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.57K)
"...writers who have been on strike for almost nine weeks now."

They're still on strike?

Huh, hadn't noticed.
2959 profile picture
2959
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
@zyman Would only get attention if they were writing for TikToc, Snapchat or Instagram.
j
john boy
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (15.22K)
@2959 or dysney
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.21K)
Dear Readers, We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion. Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
ZamboniGuy profile picture
ZamboniGuy
Yesterday, 8:59 AM
Comments (951)
@Political Comments
Thank god —- please filter the political crap
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.