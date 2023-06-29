Wall Street Breakfast: Don't Stress

Don't stress

All 23 banks have met minimum capital requirements under the Federal Reserve's 2023 bank stress tests and would still be able to lend in a hypothetical "severe global recession." The variables under this year's exam included losses of up to $541B stemming from items like mortgages, credit cards and trading activities, as well as a 40% decline in commercial real estate prices and the unemployment rate rising to a high of 10%. While the largest U.S. banks passed the test, it was only a few months ago that three mid-sized regional banks failed. Higher interest rates led to lower asset values and higher deposit funding costs, at the same time that customers rushed to exits by pulling their deposits.



Quote: "Today's results confirm that the banking system remains strong and resilient," said Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr. "At the same time, this stress test is only one way to measure that strength. We should remain humble about how risks can arise and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of economic scenarios, market shocks, and other stresses."



The annual health checks dictate the required size of each bank's "capital buffer," which refers to the extra cushion of capital that's set aside on top of the regulatory minimum needed to support daily business. They're important for stockholders because the results determine the level of dividends and amount of stock buybacks the banks will be permitted to do. Lenders will be allowed to disclose their plans after the market closes on Friday, but some have indicated that they'll wait to announce their returns until they get a clearer picture of new capital requirements.



SA commentary: "The bigger changes for banks are likely to come later, as the Fed contemplates new rules tied to Basel III Endgame (also called "Basel IV") and the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic," writes SA analyst Stephen Simpson. "The largest banks seem less vulnerable, but capital requirement changes could meaningfully impact the profitability of regional banks," like Fifth Third (FITB), Key (KEY), Regions (RF) and others. (151 comments)

Hollywood strike

U.S. production houses fear a looming shutdown as actors are preparing to join writers in a double strike this weekend. Actors are demanding higher pay, along with writers who have been on strike for almost nine weeks now. A walkout by the Writers Guild of America has already shut down the final season of Netflix's (NFLX) Stranger Things, an HBO (WBD) prequel of Game of Thrones, and paused production on Disney's (DIS) Thunderbolts and Blade. Other studios involved include Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Paramount (PARA) and Sony (SONY). (3 comments)

Artificial sweeteners

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in diet sodas and low-calorie packaged food, is expected to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm. A joint FAO/WHO panel on food additives is also reviewing aspartame use and will announce its findings around the same time. While the new ruling could have a major impact, the IARC has historically faced criticism for needlessly causing alarm. Also expect a response from beverage giants such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP) and Dr Pepper/Snapple (KDP). (17 comments)

Most crowded shorts

With positioning having an increasing influence on stock prices, Citi is adding a new Short Stock Crowding Model to help investors identify opportunities. While not a signal to buy or sell any stocks, the list helps gauge risk for stocks to assist in adjusting positioning, with the "traditional longer-term, long-only investor" becoming "less dominant," Citi says. Some of the most crowded shorts include Schlumberger (SLB), McDonald’s (MCD), Nvidia (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). See the full list of the most and least crowded short positions. (59 comments)