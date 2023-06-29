gruizza/E+ via Getty Images

Financial systems are shaking all around the world

The trust in the Fed has been falling steadily since the end of 2021. There has never been a time in history when so many former Fed officials have been so critical of its economic forecasts. At the same time, financial markets are very dismissive of the Fed's forecasts. Looking at the current situation in which the regulator found itself, it becomes clear they have every right to do so. However, it doesn't end here and the recent shocks are the aftermath of a much broader story of the corrosion of financial systems all around the world.

Apart from Fed, as of the end of June 2023, we have:

The ECB, forced to massively reduce its bloated balance sheet (non-gold assets of €7.08 trillion and current accounts of €4.3 trillion), which is likely to create problems for a number of banks in terms of liquidity (Italian, Spanish, and Greek banks). The ECB's long-term loans of €470 billion + €30 billion of other TLTROs are expected to be repaid within a short period of time this week. That means that the ECB's balance sheet could decrease by a total of €500 trillion overnight.

An almost collapsed UK debt market due to the very radical and populist measures of Liz Truss. Pension funds were on the verge of massive margin calls, saved by massive interventions and the resignation of the prime minister. Now the situation is calmer, but the "sticky" inflation factor creates extremely high volatility in the debt market, and liquidity is in short supply here. This creates a big risk for pension funds and insurance companies, given that the average maturity of debt is 15 years.

The Bank of Japan, wobbling from side to side but caught in a vise, is almost doomed to an aggressive buying JGBs (It has gotten to the point where BOJ now owns more than 50% of all government bonds). Since January, the regulator bought ¥65 trillion worth of those. Against this backdrop, a devaluation of the yen looks inevitable, unless the Bank of Japan steps back and raises the yield ceiling. However, in that case, there is no way back and the pressure on the debt market will intensify, and tightening monetary policy in a country with such a debt system looks dangerous. Japan is indeed a very important region with >$10 trillion in foreign assets.

Swiss tragic story as SNB had to get into Fed swaps to prevent Credit Suisse from collapsing due to runaway deposits. In the end, it didn't work anyway and the authorities had to merge it with UBS.

Turkish insane experiment curated by Erdogan. The experiment was, to say the least, a failure. During this time, the entire foundation of the Turkish economy was undermined: explosive inflation, a free-fall of the lira, a deeply negative current account, and a depletion of reserves. Turkey is a minuscule region in the world economy, but it sets an interesting precedent that someone is even willing to do this in the current situation.

Over the past two years, regulators around the world have accumulated too many problems. Fiscal and monetary incontinence, populism, and central bank tossing from side to side are manifestations of some degradation of the global financial system, and that is why, I believe that something must fall, big enough for regulators to change their shoes again.

Watch at the 2nd half of the year

So how are we still holding? You may ask. Well, it is important to understand that all this time the liquidity in the system practically did not decrease, and if it did, then at a very slow pace. QT has been completely covered by the devastation of the TGA (Treasury General Account) + bank funding lines after the March events.

We now have real reasons to believe that the pressure will intensify in the coming months though. The US Treasury is set to borrow around $1 trillion. In the first stage, it borrows mainly short debt at some premium to the reverse REPO rate, therefore it draws liquidity from the RRP, which is agreed with the largest market participants, this removes the risk at the moment. However, the US Treasury will later have to be shifted to longer-duration debt under the standard refinancing procedure, which will cause a liquidity outflow.

At the same time, the main economic indicators seem to be frozen in anticipation, some show signs of recovery. But the fact is the consumer and the private sector are doing well. Of course, with their own characteristics. Households are still full of cash, deposits account for 95% of disposable income (Q1 data), but they are shrinking at a record pace. The domestic business' savings are at 2000 levels (as a percentage of GDP), which, combined with increased fiscal momentum, has led to negative net savings, the lowest level since 2008.

TruEcon

Thus, at the moment, the budget impulse is much greater than the monetary one. And this is what Fed is trying to break. The main move will come just in the second half of this year as the Fed's transmission will accelerate due to already high rates.

The more the Fed hikes, the faster they'll capitulate (My Treasuries bull scenario)

The Fed's transmission is incredibly slow right now though. National deposit rates (i.e. bank funding rates) are at 1.6%, but FFR is at 5.25%. Such a small value is due to the still huge household deposits, banks quietly release these deposits. The goal of the Fed is to increase the cost of deposits, without which other processes to reduce inflation will not begin.

FDIC

Repeating my previous thesis, this transmission will only be possible if the regulator hikes more than the market expects and then holds for a long time. However, the system is simply not built for this.

If we theoretically assume that all debt is serviced at the rates of the Central Bank, then the interest costs for servicing it would reach $5.5 trillion a year. The last two times (in 2000 and 2008) it was possible to stay above an average rate of 4% for 3 months.

TrueEcon

At the same time, small banks already have problems with free cash. Banks in this segment do not have excess deposit resources. This situation comes at a time when there are still relatively good conditions for the economy and the banking sector in particular. The US Treasury should withdraw ≈$0.6 trillion from the system by the end of July, then the banking system as a whole will become more dependent on expensive market funding, i.е. the impact of the Fed's rate hike will increase. If we recall QE, withdrawing $90 billion a month, then the situation with liquidity in the sector will become quite sad, and the banks themselves (especially regional ones) will have to actively use expensive liquidity from the Fed.

TruEcon

This will tighten the lending conditions, which will begin to shake the sector and it will no longer be possible to pass this stage painlessly, as in March. Thus, the Fed is literally locked in, the transmission is impossible with such expectations, i.e. still have to lift and hold. But at the same time, in such a scenario, almost everything will start to stagger. There is no "middle scenario" here. The Fed, like any regulator, is pretty short-sighted and that's why I believe they'll tighten their crusade against inflation while starting the shake system and that's why, in my opinion, they capitulate after that by lowering rates.

TBT as a hedge instrument is dead, TLT all the way

The fate of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is extraordinary in some ways. The fact is that it is one of the so-called "inverse" exchange-traded funds, which have actually become the only investment instruments focused on bonds, which, in turn, have really brought good returns over the past year and a half. A year ago, I published an article where I called TBT 'an excellent hedge'. Well, I don't think so now. The market disagrees with the Fed, and the direct correlation between the stock and bond markets is no longer obvious, as a recession on a 12-month horizon is negative for both the stock market and TBT.

At the same time, bonds with long duration are historically the fastest to price in expected shocks in the system. That's why TLT (NASDAQ:TLT) fits best here as it holds 20+ Year Treasuries.

I believe that the Fed has created conditions under which, on a horizon of 1-1.5 years, no asset in the world (with adequate risk management) can bring such returns as US Treasuries.

The stock market is facing a liquidity drain and a decline in corporate earnings due to the recession. While gold may seem like an interesting option, it is far more complex and less liquid. Bitcoin, as an alternative form of investment, has not really survived the long financial turmoil in the system, so it is quite difficult to build expectations here + there is a risk of pressure from regulators.

Conclusion

I expect the processes to accelerate in the second half of this year due to liquidity withdrawals and a greater sense of pressure from high rates in the system. These processes will take place all over the world, and the world's backbone institutions are under threat. I think the best bet currently available at this point is the Fed's capitulation after the turmoil in the system.