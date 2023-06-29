Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HQL: 13% Discount Creates An Opportunity

Jun. 29, 2023 8:06 AM ETTekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
Diesel
Summary

  • Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity fund that primarily invests in the life sciences sector, with a heavy focus on biotech and pharmaceuticals.
  • The fund's dividend history has been stable over the last 10 years, ranging from $1.16 to $2.80 per share. The fund has provided decent income growth for investors who have held it for a few years and reinvested dividends.
  • The fund relies on dividends as well as share price appreciation from its holdings to support its dividend yield, so investors should be comfortable with this.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) is a closed-ended equity fund that specializes in the field of life sciences. Technically the fund invests in several sub-sectors such as biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare IT, healthcare services, healthcare devices and supplies as well as healthcare

HQL dividend history

HQL income growth history

HQL asset allocation

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HQL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

