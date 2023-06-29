Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Bond Market, Stress Tests, And Powell Comments Suggest Rally Has Legs

Jun. 29, 2023 8:30 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)MSFT, TRAN, AAPL, NVDA1 Comment
Summary

  • The Nasdaq is on track for its best first-half performance in history, but assumptions about mean reversion could prove ill-fated given converging tailwinds and a new bull market.
  • The recent rally in tech stocks is more fundamentally justified than many believe and suggests that the talk of a bubble is premature.
  • I highlight the potential for a bull market, citing evidence such as the strength of homebuilders, falling inflation, and high consumer confidence.
  • Despite the strong performance of the seven major stocks that make up half of the Nasdaq's market cap, I suggest that the other half of the index is beginning to catch up and outperform these mega-cap stocks.
  • Federal Reserve's recent comments and stress test results bolster the bullish case for the Nasdaq. However, there are risks, including the potential for a policy error and the risk of a banking crisis.

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
587 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 9:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.22K)
Probably one of the best analyses I've read on the current market and economy!! You touch on all the points and come up with a reasonable conclusion. Still too much hype around the recession. WSJ had an article a week or 2 ago asking where's the recession that's been hyped about for over 6 months. I've gotten crap for saying no economist, government secretary, or investment analyst has EVER predicted a recession correctly!!! Barons had an article on it a couple of months ago. Sooo again after all the hype and ulcers, it looks like it's not going to happen. Yea, the rest of the NASDAQ is starting to catch up to the big 7 as the rally is broadening. I just started noticing the other day how many good stocks there are to pick from now outside the 7. I just don't get Powell's swings in his pronouncements. I don't get his down playing the market's connections to the Fed policies and pronouncements. C'mon wake up! Yellen was the worst for irresponsibly roiling the markets, he's only a little bit better! They need to grow up and stop acting like narcissistic adolescents!
