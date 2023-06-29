tekinturkdogan

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has been on an incredible tear lately. As we approach the end 1H2023, the index is on track for the best first half of performance in its fifty-two-year history. So, then it should be easy to see what happens next, right? Like shooting fish in a barrel? Just short the Nasdaq? If only markets were that easy. I suspect the obvious route will not be fruitful this time.

Many missed out on this year's spicy Tech comeback trade, specifically the FAANG trade that has been at the core of outperformance. Therefore, many active managers have sat out much of the rally and are desperate for ways to catch up.

One of the oft-cited reasons earlier in the year for avoiding Tech was that the Fed was serious about higher for longer. Therefore valuations would be suppressed by this reality. But many AI gains are not a decade or more away for the most significantly weighted Nasdaq components.

Microsoft (MSFT) will soon make serious money from AI in its massively sticky and ubiquitous product ecosystem. When firms have giant networks and products that can be significantly improved from AI processes, that is not hypothetical funny money far in the future.

Therefore, a lot of these recent share gains in some of the leading tech firms, at least, have been more fundamentally justified than many frustrated bears would care to admit. Last month, Nvidia's jaw-dropping earnings beat proved that AI enthusiasm is more than pipe dreams. That's why talk of a bubble is likely premature until we can ascertain more about how this technology affects earnings.

So, it's not just the genuine AI hope that has captivated markets. It is also the fact that it is simultaneously converging with a more optimistic economic picture than the last year of recession watching suggests as well. So, this latent economic resilience meets optimism, and I estimate that a pretty solid bull market will likely emerge as the wall of worry is ably climbed.

There is increasing evidence that a bull market has already begun and that recession may be able to be avoided. Evidence from multiple economic corners suggests a recession can be avoided. Take, for instance:

The recent strength of homebuilders and housing starts even at very high rates.

Inflation is falling, and the core remains sticky; the picture is more favorable when you look at leading or concurrent data indicators.

Durable goods orders exceeded expectations, and consumer confidence was at the highest level since the beginning of the 2022 bear market.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average (TRAN) recently broke out to three-month highs.

Utilities, Staples, Healthcare, and other defensive have lagged while Consumer Discretionary has broken out and shown great strength.

When aggregating economic data at the state level and determining probabilities for recession, the chances seem minuscule.

However, even under the hood in the Nasdaq, you can see reasons for optimism. Many folks will rightly point out that the index often outperforms because of the concentration in seven massive stocks, leading to the bulk of the gains in periods of outperformance. One of the exciting things about this concentration in the index is that the seven major stocks account for about half of the market cap, which means the other half can also follow on outperformance in economic expansion.

The exciting thing about this is that the seven stocks in question have already contributed to the fantastic 1H performance of the index. Still, the other half of the index is catching up and beginning to outperform the mega-cap stocks that have propelled QQQ to such heights so far. Looking at the performance over multiple periods, you can see the reversal by comparing QQQ to the equal-weighted Nasdaq (QQQE).

As you can see, the outperformance of the normal Nasdaq compared to the equal-weighted index has begun reversing. I suspect this will continue in the medium term. Even if the outperformance normalizes of the "Magnificent Seven" that has driven many gains in 1H23 slows but doesn't reverse, the other half of the index still has much catching up to do.

Furthermore, despite the vast networks and sticky product ecosystems of Microsoft and Apple, which are about a quarter of the QQQ, there are a lot of potential old-guard Tech AI beneficiaries like Qualcomm and Cisco that will also benefit from both transformational trends and additional business activity in the event recession is avoided.

Powell's Comments and Stress Test Results Bolster Bullish Case for Nasdaq

Since Powell announced the Pause at the meeting in May, markets have rallied, and he has also had two chances to berate them into submission had that been his desire. In his recent testimony at the House of Representatives and today at a European Central Bank meeting in Portugal, Powell seems to have purposely foregone opportunities to use the jawbone to tighten loosening financial conditions.

Sarah Eisen of CNBC asked him directly if the market's recent rally was "fighting the Fed," and this is how Powell responded:

I don't look at it that way at all. Honestly, we have different jobs. Our job is to bring inflation down to 2% and sustain maximum employment. That's our job. That's what we think about. We look at the data, and that's what we care about. And markets react - different parts of the market react in different ways. It's just not something that is a principal focus of our work.

The Fed has been a bit ambiguous lately, with its rhetoric diverging from its official actions and projections. For example:

The Fed came out with hawkish rhetoric last meeting but didn't raise rates.

The Fed's official projections show the US avoiding a recession or narrowly achieving a soft landing meaning a recession is less likely.

Powell has moved away from rhetoric like "pain" and "discomfort" and sticks to phrases like saying "below trend growth" rather than recession.

The Chairman remains quietly assured about a banking crisis that seems widely misunderstood by consensus because of recency bias.

However, there is not much ambiguity about the statement Powell made here. He does not feel he needs harsh rhetoric to steer the market into desired behavior as he did at Jackson Hole. If Powell isn't admonishing markets for rallying, then that means the Fed isn't going to stop the rally as long as inflation doesn't re-emerge.

This is particularly positive for QQQ as the most rate-sensitive index. The Fed seems like it will finish out however many hikes the data suggests are needed, but the fire and brimstone that defined earlier parts of this hiking cycle is likely over.

The stress test results serve as further confirmation for this assertion. One of the more visible regulatory changes that investors regularly pay attention to since the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test requirements or DFAST. The basics of how it works are below:

This recent round of stress tests is even more watched than usual since it is the first instance since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank occurred in the last few months. When you look closely at what caused these failures, it is not really under the scope of what is covered in the stress tests.

No stress test could have simulated or prepared for a bank losing 1% of its deposits every hour. That was not considered possible before it happened about three months ago. Nonetheless, the stress tests simulate how critical areas of bank capital might perform in a severely adverse scenario that is often even worse along many metrics than losses experienced in the 2008 Financial Crisis.

There were several changes this year compared to previous years, including making Commercial Real Estate tests more sensitive and doing an enhanced test for the most significant eight banks. Still, even with these enhancements, the big banks all passed and were deemed safe and sound. Of course, regulators always acknowledge that this is not a comprehensive assessment that guarantees safety from unforeseen risks.

Perhaps most importantly, the Fed's stress test on commercial real estate was particularly harsh for financial stability. It simulated a 40% drop in CRE prices; still, the blow didn't prove fatal to covered banks.

As you can see, some banks had more severe losses in CRE based on their distinctive exposures. One of the central question marks surrounding the stressed banking industry is Commercial Real Estate. While the large banks were shown to be able to absorb the losses, smaller banks are subject to less stringent regulation and transparency. So, there could still be problems in smaller banks.

As I said in my piece following the last Fed meeting, I postulated that the Fed was bluffing with the tough talk. While Powell likely required some wrangling to get a unanimous decision on the hike last month, the SEP betrayed a divided FOMC that still has some vocal hawks.

One of the primary headlines at the meeting was that Powell stressed he might conduct two hikes in a row. I've mentioned in previous writing why Powell might stick to hawkish rhetoric to maintain his coalition. But also consider the following:

1. He doesn't want initial excitement about a bull market or economic strength to reignite inflationary pressure or unanchor expectations.

2. Inflation is still a lot worse in Europe, and therefore, in deference to the plight of his international colleagues, he probably didn't want to take the focus off the fight against inflation.

So Powell's comments and the stress test confirm my previous assertions on the Fed since the last meeting. However, it also leads me to believe that the coast is mostly clear for the Nasdaq as we enter what is likely a new bull market.

Risks and Where I Could be Wrong

The bears have a lot of solid arguments, and there is certainly no shortage of risks that could derail my bullish thesis on QQQ. Indeed, there is a lot of price risk given the prolific, historic first half of the index.

When such a narrow group of stocks is responsible for such an outsized portion of returns, if their performance reverses, it can take the entire index. So, this is a significant concern, and valuations are stretched for some of these stocks by some metrics, to be sure.

However, the risk of a policy error is undoubtedly not minuscule either. The Fed's staff has sounded the alarm on the dire financial condition of US businesses and how this could cause financial turmoil beyond what the FOMC currently considers likely. Powell himself has admitted that there is no consensus on how long the effects of monetary policy take to make themselves fully known.

So, it is easy to envision a situation where the effects of monetary policy and the high rates the economy is under make themselves known with a lag precisely at the wrong time. If a rapid wave of defaults causes financial stability issues, then QQQ will likely lead the way down when the inevitable losses caused by such a situation occur. Furthermore, the worsening of any of these known risks or the emergence of any unknown ones could jeopardize my bullish thesis:

Escalation in Ukraine or Taiwan.

Fed Policy Error.

Banking Crisis Worsens.

Return of Inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of Private Assets.

While this is a risky call to be bullish on the Nasdaq after historic gains in the first half, I think it's always important to remember that momentum doesn't comport with the periods we divide markets with. While I certainly see a lot of risks to my call, I am simultaneously encouraged that it is contrarian, and the emerging evidence of a young bull market continues to encourage me.

Conclusion

Often, our first impulse in markets is incorrect. When something seems easy, or like it is a sure thing, you should probably take some time to slow down and reflect based on your experience. The market doesn't care about our individual preferences or opinions, it is the sum of all of our decisions, and thus it is agnostic. Thus, any time when we look at a chart and feel the market "has to do this because of this," I would strongly urge you to remember: the market never has to do anything.

We are coming from a vicious bear market in 2022 where you had to be on your toes, and Technology was particularly hard hit as rates rose and diminished the value of future earnings. However, there is mounting evidence that a buy-the-dip regime has returned, as you can see above. This doesn't bode well for folks expecting large volatility spikes or drops in QQQ.

Powell came out with pretty hawkish rhetoric but a shortage of hawkish action. The projections of his committee now suggest that a soft landing is the most likely scenario. This confusing action may have kept a lid on some market enthusiasm, but it hasn't confused the bond market, which has essentially called Powell's bluff.

Many things could derail this young bull market, but I think there is increasing evidence of latent optimism and enduring resilience in the economy. While mega-cap technology firms, namely the "Magnificent Seven," have led the early stages of the recovery from the October lows, there is likely much more gas in the tank.

Remember that if we can avoid a recession and other tailwinds like a declining dollar and a massive influx of government spending converge with optimism, everyone's expectations are likely too low.