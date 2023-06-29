Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chico's FAS: An Undervalued And Underappreciated Retail Growth Story

Jun. 29, 2023 9:03 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)
The Bulls Bay profile picture
The Bulls Bay
359 Followers

Summary

  • Chico's FAS trades at a discount to apparel retail peers, despite exceptionally strong fundamentals.
  • Net cash represents approximately 15% of market capitalization.
  • CHS has potential to buyback 15% of its float this fiscal year, given Q1-F23 repurchases and new share repurchase program amount.
  • Shares are likely to be re-rated higher as investor sentiment strengthens for consumer discretionary stocks and the company executes a more proactive investor relations strategy.
  • There is asymmetric risk/reward for CHS shares, with downside to $4 and upside to $11, over the next 18 months.

Happy girl shopping in the fashion store

pixelfit

Introduction

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is a compelling retail apparel stock that trades at a substantial discount to other retailers in the space. There is asymmetric risk/reward, given $1 per share downside risk (roughly 20%) and $4 to $6 per share upside (roughly 100%) potential over the next

Chico's FAS Q1-23 Business Highlights

Chico's FAS Q1-23 Business Highlights (Chico's FAS)

This article was written by

The Bulls Bay profile picture
The Bulls Bay
359 Followers
The Bulls Bay is the founder and portfolio manager of a family office. Previously, he was a sell-side equity research analyst covering consumer/retail and later a senior analyst at a long/short, special situations hedge fund. He is particularly attracted to value, deep value, and special situations equities across industries, while specializing in consumer/retail. In addition, The Bulls Bay sells covered calls as an opportunistic options strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.