Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target Vs. Kohl's: How To Compare These Stocks, And Choose The Best Investment

Jun. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), TGTJWN, M
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.96K Followers

Summary

  • The article provides a detailed comparison of Target Corporation and Kohl's Corporation, two retail stocks that have seen significant declines during the 2022/23 bear market.
  • TGT's and KSS's store portfolios, their operational efficiency, balance sheet quality (with a focus on dividend security), individual weaknesses, and key risks are reviewed.
  • Target's issues are manageable, with the company having navigated multiple recessions successfully. TGT stock dividend looks safe, but the stock is still too expensive considering the company's position.
  • In contrast, Kohl's is a high-risk, high-reward turnaround play with considerable uncertainty. KSS stock dividend could be cancelled in favor of opportunistic share buybacks, but credit risk metrics are concerning.
Verlassener Einkaufswagen auf Parkplatz im dichten Nebel

Chalabala/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dyed-in-the-wool value investor, I welcome the current environment that has more or less rattled all but the top retailers (e.g., Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)). There are issues such as the

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.96K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.