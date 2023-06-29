Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SmartRent: Accelerated Revenue Recognition For New SmartHubs Superficially And Temporarily Boosts Stagnating Low-Margin Business

Jun. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETSmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)
Night Market Research
Summary

  • Accelerated revenue recognition for new hub version inflated 1Q23 revenue and full year guidance but has no effect on cash flow or profitability - underlying growth and KPIs remain weak.
  • Bull case is based on SaaS segment generating less than 20% of total revenue. SmartRent is primarily a reseller and installer of third-party devices at thin gross margins.
  • Customers accounting for $105m (63%) of 2022 revenue are LPs in SmartRent’s largest investor. At end Q1, the investor no longer owns SmartRent, potentially cutting a source of incentivized demand.
  • US multifamily rental industry negatively impacted by higher interest rates and expenses will challenge management’s pivot from aggressive growth to efficiency.
  • Enterprise value ~14x SaaS ARR is mis-priced considering inadequate size and lackluster growth. Expect stock to retrace 30% post-Q1 rally.

Executive Summary

We are short shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT), an "enterprise real estate technology" company selling smart home devices and building management software in the multifamily rental market. While management advertises the company's SaaS segment, SmartRent is primarily a reseller of

SMRT old revenue recognition

SMRT 2022 10-K

SMRT new revenue recognition policy

SMRT 1Q23 10-Q

SMRT effect of accounting change on 1Q23 revenue

NMR

SMRT effect of accounting change on 2023 revenue

NMR

SMRT Hardware and SaaS growth

NMR

SMRT SaaS fraction of revenue

NMR

SMRT large customer ownership

SMRT 3Q21 10-Q

SMRT largest owner exit

SMRT 1Q23 10-Q

RET Ventures SmartRent Case Study

RET Ventures SmartRent Case Study

RET Ventures investor footprint

RET Ventures

Multifamily property values declining

Bloomberg

This article was written by

Night Market Research
Trader/Investor with credit and equity background. Interested in sharing investment ideas (long and short) and engaging with other investors. Appreciate all feedback.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SMRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

