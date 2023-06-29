Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Axon: Outstanding Compounder With Vision For The Long Term

Jun. 29, 2023 9:34 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)MSI, TYL, DGLY, LHX
Total Return Investing profile picture
Total Return Investing
25 Followers

Summary

  • Bolstered by its unique ecosystem, Axon's software solutions, integrating with their hardware, yield a robust, scalable platform that distinguishes Axon in the market and deepens its competitive moat.
  • Axon Enterprise has shown strong past performance and continues to innovate in the public safety industry, recently launching new products aimed at further reducing gun-related deaths.
  • Axon's Q1 2023 performance showcases record-breaking revenue growth, a testament to the company's strong market expansion and rising product adoption rates, highlighting their sustainable business model and success.
  • Our DCF model projects Axon's intrinsic share value at $201.14, aligning closely with the current share price, indicating that the stock is fairly valued, representing a stable investment opportunity.

Body camera being worn by police officers in London, to keep officers safe, enabling situation awareness, improving community relations and providing evidence for trials.

JOHN GOMEZ

Thesis

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) has shown incredible past performance and established itself as a dominant figure in the public safety industry. The company launched a strong new suite of products to start the year and we see

Axon Enterprise products at a glance

Axon Enterprise

Mission Critical Solutions From Capture To Courtroom

Axon Enterprise

The Axon Enterprise Ecosystem

Axon Enterprise

Early TAM Penetration of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise

Gross Margin of Axon Enterprise And Peers

Seeking Alpha

Discounted Cash Flow Model (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/DCF' title='BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Inc.'>DCF</a>) of Axon Enterprise

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Total Return Investing profile picture
Total Return Investing
25 Followers
Total Return Investing focuses on generating strong risk-adjusted returns through a variety of investment strategies, spanning across all sectors. From value, to dividend growth to pure growth strategies, no stone is left unturned in the search for alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.