NACCO Industries: A Low Valuation That Seems Justified

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
306 Followers

Summary

  • NACCO Industries faces severe difficulties in maintaining margins due to increased costs and operational inefficiencies at its mines.
  • The outlook for coal is disappointing, with prices expected to fall by 3% YoY, affecting NC's earnings potential.
  • Investors should consider other coal companies like Alpha Metallurgical Resources for better exposure to the industry.

A coal-fired power station in the evening (long exposure)

Adam Smigielski/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

The last report from NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) showed them experiencing severe difficulties to maintain a strong level of margins. The impact the Mississippi Lignite Mine Company had on the results was significant

Some of the challenges the company sees

Industry Challenges (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from the previous quarter

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

The stock chart the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
Avocado_Capital
Today, 10:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (37)
NC and AMR have two entirely different business models. Not a great comparison.
U
Unsung captial
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (52)
Nacco doesnt have much exposure to the price of coal.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
