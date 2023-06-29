Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Vietnam ETF: Unsteady Macros, But Risk-Reward In A Better Place

Jun. 29, 2023 9:51 AM ETVanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)EEM, EEMA
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • The VanEck Vietnam ETF offers exposure to 46 Vietnamese stocks, primarily small-cap, and has an annual turnover rate higher than most ETFs, suggesting a significant part of its performance will be driven by the fund manager's timing.
  • Despite a strong GDP performance in FY22, Vietnam's economy has slowed this year mainly due to a weak trade backdrop.
  • Domestically, there is potential for growth in H2 as inflation decreases and the central bank cuts rates to boost local demand. Long term, the growing prosperity in Vietnam could lead to outperformance.
  • From a technical standpoint, VNM's risk-reward ratio relative to a diversified EM ETF looks attractive, despite its forward valuations being roughly on par with the EM ETF and lower than EM Asia.

A world globe with a Vietnamese flag pin showing Vietnam

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ETF Profile and Recent Track Record

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM), with a listing history of roughly 14 years and over $500m in AUM, offers coverage to 46 Vietnamese stocks. Prima facie, with a weighted average market cap

Turnover over time

VanEck

Returns

YCharts

Sharpe ratio

YCharts

Dividend yield

YCharts

Vietnam exports

S&P Global

Smartphone shipments

Counterpoint Research

New export orders

S&P Global

Weekly chart

Investing

VNM:EEM

Stockcharts

Forward P/E vs earnings growth

YCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

P
PhiChi
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (923)
No recognizing dynamics that have changed is not a good way to measure potential. If you look at the last 30 days and the last 6 months. VNM has far outperformed EEM and EEMA, Given the changing dynamics, a trend I expect to continue.
