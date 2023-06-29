Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gentex Corporation: Returns Not Worth The Risk

Jun. 29, 2023 9:54 AM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • Gentex Corporation's valuation is more attractive than it used to be, but the stagnant dividend yield and lack of growth potential make it unappealing.
  • Gentex has a strong capital structure, with total assets significantly outweighing total liabilities, but the dividend yield is not competitive compared to risk-free investments and the stock price has been stagnant since 2019.
  • The market seems overly optimistic about Gentex growth prospects, and since Treasuries offer better risk-adjusted returns, they are a better alternative.

Since I put out my “avoid” piece last year on Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the shares have returned 4% against a gain of about 6.8% for the S&P 500 (SP500). This relative underperformance has

A financial history of Gentex from 2013 to the present

Gentex Financials (Gentex investor relations)

Patrick Doyle
6.6K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

