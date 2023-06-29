Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Himalaya Shipping Is Well Positioned To Help Clients Reach ESG Targets

Jun. 29, 2023 10:02 AM ETHimalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP)
Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • Himalaya Shipping has entered with a fleet of twelve Newcastlemax vessels, with nine already chartered out.
  • The company has a conservative chartering strategy and has secured a sale with leaseback on all twelve vessels.
  • HSHP stands out for its experience in LNG shipping and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases.
  • The company's vessels are more fuel-efficient and produce less CO2 per day than traditional ships, making them a good interim solution for customers.
  • The company's share price and profitability are yet to be determined, and its dividend policy may not be sustainable given the cyclicality of the business.

Bulk Carrier Ship Offloading Cargo By Crane for Processing

CloudVisual/iStock via Getty Images

Himalaya Shipping logo

Himalaya Shipping logo (Himalaya Shipping )

Investment Thesis

The dry bulk shipping market is inundated with players.

The overall fleet numbers consist of about 12,000 vessels over the size of 10,000 dwt tons. Therefore, there is fierce

HSHP's Newcastlemax "Mount Norefjell"

HSHP's Newcastlemax "Mount Norefjell" (Himalaya Shipping Ltd)

Fuel Spread for HPHS fleet

Fuel Spread for HPHS fleet (Himalaya Shipping Presentation March 2023 )

HPHS share price development since the IPO

HPHS share price development since the IPO (SA)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

