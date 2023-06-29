CloudVisual/iStock via Getty Images Himalaya Shipping logo (Himalaya Shipping )

Investment Thesis

The dry bulk shipping market is inundated with players.

The overall fleet numbers consist of about 12,000 vessels over the size of 10,000 dwt tons. Therefore, there is fierce competition amongst the players to secure cargo for their ships. One problem that the industry is grappling with is the fact that it is fragmented with a few large companies and many smaller operators.

Even in the largest segment, the Capesize vessels, there are approximately 2,065 vessels.

This year we welcome a new kid on the block in the form of Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP).

In this article, we assess HSHP to see if it is worthy of an allocation of capital from us.

Introduction to Himalaya Shipping

The people behind HSHP are not new to shipping, as it was started by Tor Olav Troim who used to be John Fredriksen’s lieutenant before their relationship soured in 2014 and Troim was “given” about 3 million shares in Golar LNG (GLNG).

Apart from GLNG, Troim has been busy investing over the last few years setting up Borr Drilling (BORR) and 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCPK:TTBKF).

HSHP has entered with a fleet of new builds of twelve Newcastlemax vessels with 4 already in operation and another 8 that are under construction at New Times Shipyard in China. These newbuilds are expected to deliver by July 2024. Of that fleet, nine of their ships have already been chartered out.

From this, we can deduce that their chartering strategy will be quite conservative at first with them securing period charter employment rather than relying on the spot market. With that strategy, it will be easier to obtain financing for the vessels.

In terms of financing, they have secured a sale with leaseback on all these 12 vessels. The leaseback period is for 7 years with a fixed interest rate. Based on a purchase price of $71.6 million per vessel, they estimate to be cash flow positive when standard Capesize rates are at $13,900 per day.

What sets HSHP apart from its peers?

Amongst the largest publicly listed owners of Capesize ships, we find Golden Ocean (GOGL), where HSHP's CEO Herman Billung used to be a CEO, and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK).

GOGL owns 58 Capesize vessels, including Newcastlemaxes.

SBLK owns 40 Capesize vessels, including Newcastlemaxes.

The privately owned German company Oldendorff Carriers is the world’s largest dry bulk owner and operator with a fleet of about 700 vessels. Of those, 179 vessels are in the Capesize segment.

One reason why there's a low order book for new vessels is the fact that the whole ship-owning community is grappling with the tough decisions surrounding what kind of propulsion system will the future generation of ships have. The traditional combustion engine which uses heavy fuel oil is on the way out, but what will replace it?

The people behind HSHP have extensive experience in LNG shipping, and LNG as a fuel does reduce greenhouse gases. In an interim period, HSHP can help its customers in achieving some of their ESG goals.

HSHP's Newcastlemax "Mount Norefjell" (Himalaya Shipping Ltd)

In recent years, world leaders have stressed the need to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the end of this century. As the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states:

Crossing the 1.5°C threshold risks unleashing far more severe climate change impacts, including more frequent and severe droughts, heat waves, and rainfall. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 at the latest and decline 43% by 2030.”

Many here in Seeking Alpha seem very critical of anything that has to do with Environmental, Social Responsibility, and Governance, just referred to as ESG.

Some even say the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP21 in Paris 2015 Agreement was unnecessary and that as investors they think companies should not prioritize this.

That is in our opinion a big mistake because it is starting to take shape right before our eyes. The tragic war in Ukraine and resulting energy crises particularly in Europe have put a dent in the progress but large industries which produces the bulk of the emissions, such as the steel and cement industry are already implementing steps to reduce their greenhouse gases and pollution.

Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Group (BHP), and Vale (VALE) are the largest shippers of iron ore and they all report on their progress with regard to ESG.

When companies calculate their carbon emission this is done under different scopes. Scope 1 and 2 covers the actual emission produced by themselves in their manufacturing. However, the largest emission often falls under Scope 3 which includes the emission from the shipping and the customer's use of their products.

As an example, in 2022, Rio Tinto had Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 30.3 million tons of CO 2 e, but their Scope 3 emission was as high as 584 million tons of CO 2 e. Therefore, the biggest emissions come not from their own operation but from what happens to the ores after they put it on ships for export.

Shipping is a large part of this problem.

BHP has already set a target to support a 40% emission intensity reduction from their shipping side by 2030.

Australia to East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor Consortium has been set up as a collaboration between the Global Maritime Forum, BHP, Rio Tinto, Oldendorff Carriers, and Star Bulk Carriers. It started off in April last year, to assess the development of an iron ore Green Corridor between Western Australia and East Asia. The idea is to employ vessels that use clean ammonia-powered vessels. The ammonia would be either “green” ammonia, produced with electrolytic hydrogen, or “blue” ammonia, produced from conventional hydrogen with applied carbon capture and storage.

The earliest such vessels could be put in service would be by 2028.

The consortium estimate that this Green Corridor requirements could be for 23 clean ammonia-powered vessels in operation by 2030, 81 vessels by 2035, and roughly 360 vessels by 2050 to meet the expected scenario.

Ammonia as fuel for ships is still in the developmental stage as a zero-emission solution. Safety is the main issue. Should ammonia become a success, not only in this corridor where bunkering can be done in Singapore or Pilbara in Western Australia, the present advantages of these dual fuel vessels HSHP now own will reduce but this will take years.

What HSHP offers is still a step in the right direction and as such a good intermittent solution for the customers like Rio Tinto, BHP, and Vale.

In terms of CO2 per day, HPHS claims that their vessels are 43% more efficient than a standard Capesize ship when it is running on LNG. This is using data sourced from Bloomberg where the fuel consumption on a 180,000 dwt Capesize vessel built in 2014/15 built produces 138 mt of CO 2 per day, while their vessels produce only 78 mt of CO 2 per day.

This fuel efficiency is also good for the owner as we have seen from other owners that they can generate good earnings from the spread in the fuel price.

Fuel Spread for HPHS fleet (Himalaya Shipping Presentation March 2023 )

The stock

When Himalaya Shipping came to the market, they priced the shares at the IPO at $5.80 for each ordinary share. A total of 7.72 million shares were issued. The authorized share capital of the Company as of December 31, 2022, was $140,010,000 represented by 140,010,000 authorized common shares of par value of $1.00 each. The total number of shares issued as of the end of 2022 was 32,152,857 ordinary shares.

Here is the share price development since the IPO.

HPHS share price development since the IPO (SA)

It is too early to judge how profitable they will be. On the 8th of August 2023, they will come out with their FH 2023 financial report so we will wait before we judge how the company is doing financially.

One thing that sets HSHP apart from the likes of GOGL and SBLK, is that HSHP has a dividend policy that has the intention to pay out the majority of its free cash flow after debt service on a monthly basis.

We are presently not too excited about this because the cyclicality of this type of business does not bode well for the regularity and predictability of each dividend payment. Therefore, we are of the opinion that it may not be worth the trouble.

It could also be harder for HSHP to deliver the same kind of dividend as GOGL and SBLK a such an early stage in its development.

We need to bear in mind that GOGL and SBLK took the decision to pay down a considerable amount of debt during the previous high market cycle. This puts them in a position now where they can afford a very high payout ratio. That is especially the case for SBLK which presently has no newbuildings on order.

There must also be extra administrative costs of distributing dividends monthly.

Conclusion

It is not clear to us why there was a need to set up a separate publicly listed company to hold these newbuilding Newcastlemax vessels.

After all, Tor Olav Troim also controls 2020 Bulkers which owns 8 conventional modern Newcastlemax bulkers. These are very similar kinds of vessels. Would it not have saved them and shareholders money if these two companies were rolled into one?

It would also have made the size of their fleet a bit more comparable with the “big boys”. Perhaps a merger of the two could materialize in the future.

For now, we like to get a clearer picture of how they will be performing financially before we would take a bullish view. As such, we prefer to give HSHP stock a Hold stance for now.