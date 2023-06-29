Weitz Partners Balanced Fund Q1 2023 Commentary

Lemon_tm

The Balanced Fund's Institutional Class returned +2.48% for the first quarter compared to +3.90% for the Morningstar Moderately Conservative Target Risk Index. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Fund's Institutional Class returned -4.01% compared to -5.44% for the index.

Over a 10-year period, the Fund's Institutional Class has returned +5.38% annualized compared to +4.36% for the index. With that longer-term lens, total returns well above inflation (10-year average rate of 2.4%) have helped our investors retain and build wealth. The first quarter seemed reminiscent of Disney's Space Mountain rollercoaster. Equity markets soared in January, dipped in February, endured abrupt twists and turns through a few harrowing “bank watch” weekends in March, and closed with a gentle glide higher into quarter-end. Through it all, investors may have felt like they too were on a thrill ride in the dark.

On balance, it was an acceptable quarter for the Fund. Solid absolute returns were welcome after a tough year. Risk taking was broadly rewarded, with aggressive growth stocks, longer duration bonds, and credit-sensitive securities leading the way. Our steady “pontoon boat” approach often does not keep pace in racier “speedboat” conditions, and we are comfortable with that trade-off over full market cycles.

Despite widespread positive returns, conditions — as mentioned — seemed like a rollercoaster ride. The March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY) set off a wave of concern across financial markets. While swift action by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Treasury Department ensured that depositors of those institutions would not lose money, confidence was shaken in all but the largest financial institutions.

At a minimum, the Fed's inflation-fighting formula just became more complicated — as banks repair their balance sheets, financial conditions will further tighten. Fearful of recession and chastened by 2022's market declines, Wall Street has become even more adamant that the Fed should pause rate hikes now and move to cut interest rates later this year. This widely held consensus view is squarely at odds with the Fed's stated intentions, setting up a showdown that will keep things interesting for the foreseeable future. In our view, the case for owning durable, resilient, and adaptable businesses and high-quality bonds has never been stronger.

Analog Devices (ADI), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) , and Oracle (ORCL) were the Fund's largest quarterly equity contributors. Business results ranged from “better than feared” to “quite good,” fueling double-digit stock returns. The financial and health care sectors lagged during the quarter as banking concerns flared and investors chased stocks with more octane. Charles Schwab (SCHW) was the Fund's largest quarterly detractor, followed by Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Danaher (DHR), and Honeywell (HON).

We sold the Fund's Schwab position in March. Our concerns were primarily related to the depth and length of a potential earnings valley. As the Fed pushed up short-term interest rates, money market funds and Treasury bills provided savers with clear alternatives to banks' ultra-low yielding deposits. Schwab's near-term cost of funding seemed likely to rise materially, one way or the other. Some earnings erosion is reflected in the stock price, but we sold as our view of the risk/reward framework shifted considerably. While our final exit price was well below the highs, Schwab was an exceptional contributor to Fund returns over the past three years.

Analog Devices, IDEX, Oracle, Fortive (FTV), and Linde (LIN) were the Fund's largest contributors for the fiscal year. The Fund's industrial stocks held up better than the broader market as the economy remained resilient despite mounting pressures. Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Alphabet, FIS, and Schwab were the Fund's largest equity detractors for the fiscal year; however, the Qurate (QRTEA) 8% preferred security was the Fund's worst performer overall for this period. Qurate's turnaround plan is off to a bumpy start, and we are monitoring developments closely.

We added to the Fund's positions in Accenture (ACN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B), Diageo (DEO), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and FIS during the quarter. Our focus on more prosaic and well-entrenched businesses was intentional given the crosscurrents in the economy and financial markets. We sold the Fund's Redwood Trust equity position after the stock rallied sharply early in the quarter. We still own the company's convertible bonds that mature next year, which in our view offer reasonable value.

As principal payments continued to roll in from the Fund's shorter-dated bonds, we have been able to reinvest at prevailing higher yields. We purchased more 3-year Treasuries, though we arguably were too tentative in adding duration. We also sprinkled in small individual positions in asset-backed debt, with a heavy focus on sponsor quality, structural protection, and straightforward collateral. Other than a modest purchase of bonds issued by Vulcan Materials (VMC), we were not active in corporate credit markets during the quarter.

The Fund's fixed income portfolio now yields approximately 5%, with a duration under two years. This profile represents a remarkable improvement from a year ago, and for that matter, an improvement from most of the last decade. These yields are available with high average credit quality (more than 97% investment-grade), offering savers real and welcome alternatives.

The Fund's overall portfolio continues to evolve with market conditions. We own common equity stakes in 27 companies totaling 42.9% of net assets. High-yielding, hybrid securities represent another 1.4% of the Fund. The fixed income portfolio includes investment-grade corporate bonds (1.1%), securitized debt (14.2%), Treasury securities (36.4%), and cash equivalents/other (4.0%). We have plenty of capacity to lean into new opportunities as our team uncovers them.

We think the investing landscape for allocation investors has materially improved. In our view, the Fund is well positioned to deliver long-term capital appreciation. Sustained, higher interest rates have enhanced the current income outlook. And sizeable holdings of short maturity Treasury securities and cash provide healthy ballast with decent yields. As always, we encourage investors to evaluate the strategy on a total-return basis over longer time horizons.

Top Relative Contributors and Detractors

TOP CONTRIBUTORS (%) Return Average Weight Contribution % of Net Assets Analog Devices, Inc. 20.79 2.29 0.43 2.5 Microsoft Corp. 20.54 2.19 0.42 2.4 Alphabet, Inc. 17.21 1.63 0.26 1.7 Oracle Corp. 14.08 1.29 0.17 1.4 Accenture plc 7.49 1.16 0.15 1.7 Click to enlarge

TOP DETRACTORS (%) Return Average Weight Contribution % of Net Assets CHARLES SCHWAB ORD -34.82 1.13 -0.52 0.0 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. -18.89 0.85 -0.15 1.1 Danaher Corp. -4.94 2.09 -0.11 2.0 Honeywell International, Inc. -10.34 0.94 -0.10 0.9 Markel Corp. -3.04 1.87 -0.06 1.8 Click to enlarge

Data is for the quarter ending 03/31/2023. Holdings are subject to change and may not be representative of the Fund's current or future investments. Contributions to performance are based on actual daily holdings. Returns shown are the actual returns for the specified period of the security. Additional securities referenced herein as a percent of the Fund's net assets as of 03/31/2023: Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., 2.6%; Diageo plc, 1.1%; The Walt Disney Company, 0.0%; Fortive Corp., 1.2%; IDEX Corp., 1.3%; JPMorgan Chase & Co., 1.3%; Liberty Broadband Corp., 0.0%; Linde PLC, 1.3%; Qurate Retail, Inc., 0.5%; Redwood Trust, Inc., 0.0%; Signature Bank, 0.0%; SVB Financial Group, 0.0%; Vulcan Materials Co., 1.9%. Click to enlarge

