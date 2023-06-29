Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital Southwest: This 11% Yield Is Great

Jun. 29, 2023 10:05 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)3 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Capital Southwest's floating-rate portfolio benefits from rising interest rates, which have led to an increase in its interest income and a strong dividend yield of 11%.
  • While there are risks associated with a potential recession and an increase in credit defaults, Capital Southwest's portfolio currently shows low credit risks.
  • Capital Southwest's dividend yield is attractive, and its valuation is not high for the current interest rate environment.
Article Thesis

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a major business development company, or BDC, that offers a strong dividend yield of 11%. Rising interest rates are positive for most BDCs, and while a potential recession poses some risk for CSWC, the company

CSWC

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 10:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.82K)
Jonathan, thanks for the article, m8

May I point out for your NRA followers, that an additional beautiful thing about the distributions are that their tax classification is about 90% interest and and short term capital gains.

This has significant tax advantages for the aliens amongst us.

thanks again
cheers
a
alan dagian
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (390)
Conservative internally managed growing BDC located in Texas, what’s not to like? I love that 11% divy! Long CSWC for years. Thanks for a good article.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.08K)
Love CSWC. One of my favorite dividend stocks and BDC’s. Great article
