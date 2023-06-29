Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Epsilon Energy: Ready To Buy Into The Next Up Move (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 29, 2023 10:22 AM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.6K Followers

Summary

  • Epsilon Energy's mid-stream assets made up 28% of its top-line quarterly take in Q1 2023, up from 12% in 2022, demonstrating its efforts to diversify and reduce volatility in its financials.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and nearly $50 million in cash and short-term investments.
  • Despite falling natural gas prices, Epsilon reported $4.4 million in operating profit in Q1 2023 and an adjusted return on capital annualized percentage of 25%.
  • Despite the risks associated with its micro-cap nature and potential volatility in commodity prices, Epsilon's growing diversified asset base, balance sheet strength, low valuation, and high return on capital make it a compelling buy.

Risk and Reward Street Crossing

JamesBrey

Intro

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) came across our desk from a screen we ran where the goal was to find compelling value setups with bullish technicals to boot. Although an official natural gas and oil company, Epsilon Energy is

Interemdiate Natural Gas Chart

Intermediate Nat.Gas Chart

Ajusted ROC

Return On Capital (Adjusted) (oldschoolvalue.com)

Epsilon 3-Year Technicals

Epsilon 3-year Chart (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.6K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EPSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.