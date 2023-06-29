Justin Sullivan

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has just reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results and the initial reaction by the market is one of disappointment.

Organic sales growth fell short of expectations and the company also missed on its GAAP earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Following the announcement, the share price fell by nearly 5% on the day which brings it to the same levels from exactly a year ago, but at the same time GIS remains well-above the broader sector performance since my initial coverage in May 2021.

Data by YCharts

The quarter also seems to have marked a pivotal moment for the company's price/mix tailwind, which appears to be fading away. Understandably, this trend has short-term investors worried and would likely put pressure on the share price for the time being. However, investors who are willing to look beyond the 12-month period, should not be swayed by such dynamics.

Near-Term Headwinds For General Mills

Falling volumes and overall elasticity has been an area of concern that I highlighted earlier this year. In the following months, however, during the third quarter of FY 2023 it appeared that General Mills' organic revenue growth could continue to benefit from higher prices, while volumes could also remain inelastic.

General Mills Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

But the recent quarter has shown the downside risk in volumes when pricing actions are taken too far. With organic volumes falling and price/mix tailwind slowly dissipating, GIS' organic net sales growth has fallen to +5% during Q4 from +16% during the prior quarter.

General Mills Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

Although sales growth fell across the board, the high margin Pet segment has shown significant resiliency and continues to be a key driver for GIS' profitability.

prepared by the author, using data from Quarterly Reports

Volume headwinds are also expected to ease in the coming quarters as GIS management steps-down on the pricing activities, focuses on brand-building and adds capacity to some high margin product segments.

First, we expect less of a headwind from pricing as our price/mix steps down significantly from fiscal '23 to fiscal '24. Second, a more stable supply chain should allow for much stronger commercial activity, including increased distribution, innovation, brand-building investment, and quality merchandising. And third, we have added capacity on many constrained platforms including fruit snacks, pet food, and hot snacks. Source: GIS Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

Moreover, the volume headwind during the latest quarter came partially as a result of retailer inventory reduction that the management does not expect to continue into FY 2024.

It's important to note that our shipments significantly lagged Nielsen measured consumption in our North America Retail segment this quarter, primarily reflecting a reduction in retailer inventory. This gap represented approximately 3 points of headwind to our total company net sales growth in the fourth quarter. Source: GIS Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

All that would likely cause volumes to recover in the coming quarters, but at the same time the price/mix benefit should fall sharply over the coming quarters as well. This should continue to weigh on General Mills share price, even as inflationary pressures are easing.

We see inflation moderating significantly in the coming year, going from 13 percent input cost inflation in fiscal '23 to 5 percent in fiscal '24. Source: GIS Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

With little to no benefit from pricing in FY 2024, the level of inflation and input costs would be a key dynamic for GIS profitability, which is now at one of its lowest levels since 2015.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

General Mills' management is also going to increase marketing and advertising spend over the coming year which would be a headwind for profitability in the coming year.

As we move into a potentially more challenging economic environment, it's critical that we step up our investment in brand-building campaigns that keep our brands relevant for consumers. Source: GIS Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

In a nutshell, organic sales growth should moderate in FY 2024 and margins are likely to experience a temporary headwind, unless the macroeconomic environment improves. In the meantime, GIS still trades at a significant sales premium on a historical basis. The current P/S multiple of 2.3 is the highest since 2016, which in turn was followed by a sharp decline in GIS share price.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

On a positive note, the outlook for FY 2024 has improved materially when compared to the one a year earlier for FY 2023 as far as profitability and free cash flow are concerned.

General Mills Quarterly Presentations

Overall, the next 12-month period will be far more challenging for GIS shareholders with lower topline growth and more uncertainty around the company's margins.

What To Focus On?

In spite of the difficulties that are to be expected in FY 2024, trying to time the market in the short-run is a risky endeavour. Given the strong competitive positioning of GIS, it would make more sense for long-term shareholders to keep some dry powder in case the share price falls to a new yearly low.

Management seems reluctant to cater to short-term holders and as a result is now dialing-up its capital expenditures to 4% of net sales.

In fiscal '24, we plan to invest around 4 percent of net sales in capital expenditures, with a focus on high-ROI cost savings projects and capacity additions on constrained platforms. Source: GIS Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

The level of capital expenditures relative to sales has not been that high since the very challenging period for GIS shares in 2016-17.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Although this could put further pressure on the share price, it is the right move for securing the company's competitive positioning in the medium to long-term.

In the meantime, shareholders would benefit from the recently increased dividend by nearly a double-digit rate.

Seeking Alpha

This dividend increase was hardly a surprise and I have been expecting that since last year, when management increased its quarterly dividend by 6%.

General Mills is now in a good position to further increase its dividend per share in the coming years, while not compromising safety. Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on this recent increase, the quarterly dividend now comes at $0.59 per share which results in a forward dividend yield at around 3.1%. This now puts GIS among the most attractive dividend players in the space and makes it far easier for shareholders to ride any potential downturn in the share price.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

It is highly likely that the next 12-month period will be more challenging for GIS shareholders as topline growth slows down and the uncertainty around profitability increases. While this dynamic would make short-term investors nervous, long-term investors could take advantage of any major drop in the company's share price as the management takes the necessary steps to create shareholder value in the long-run and remains focused on the dividend.