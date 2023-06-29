Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vornado Preferred Shares: Attractive Investment Opportunity Given Real Estate Value

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses the potential investment merits of preferred shares in Vornado Realty, a large REIT with a focus on high-quality office and retail properties in New York.
  • The company is facing challenges due to COVID-19, increased office construction, and rising interest rates, which have led to a decrease in demand for office space and increased debt expenses.
  • Despite these challenges, I remain bullish on Vornado stock due to the fundamental value of the company's high-quality real estate assets.
  • I estimate Vornado's real estate assets to be worth $16.4 billion, which should more than cover its $8.1 billion in net debt and $1.2 billion in preferred shares.
  • Vornado's preferred shares may offer an attractive risk/reward opportunity with potentially better protection than common shares, but with less capital appreciation upside.
Aerial View of Manhattan at Night / NYC

AerialPerspective Works

I recently wrote a bullish article on Vornado Realty (VNO), and some readers suggested the preferred shares of Vornado may be a better investment vehicle than the common shares. This article takes a look at VNO's preferred shares in

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.21K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.