Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Stock: Bull Run Or Bull Trap?

Jun. 29, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)4 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • On the back of a wild rally in 2023, Tesla's stock is once again trading at a significant premium to its big tech peers.
  • While the near-term business outlook remains uncertain, Tesla's long-term future looks brighter than ever.
  • In this note, we will review near-term and long-term risk-reward for TSLA to see if it is a buy, sell, or hold at current levels.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Quantamental Investor: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

After hitting a capitulatory bottom in early 2023, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has rocketed up by more than +150% despite repeated warnings from Elon Musk [Tesla's CEO] on the state of the economy. While the near-term business outlook for Tesla remains

Chart
Data by YCharts

Author's history on TSLA

Author's history on TSLA (SeekingAlpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla Analyst Forecast

Tesla Analyst Forecast (TipRanks)

SeekingAlpha

Tesla Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha)

WeBull Desktop

WeBull Desktop

Tesla Consensus revenue estimates TSLA

SeekingAlpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

TSLA fair value Tesla intrinsic value

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TESLA Price target TSLA Expected return

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Leading Economic Indicators screaming Recession Ahead

Leading Economic Indicators (Conference Board)

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our marketplace service - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR TODAY

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
5.58K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (7.57K)
Tesla is selling at a premium to its peers because premium EV maker in the world!

Tesla is like the early days of Apple! A stock you buy and hold forever!
I’m still holding shares I bought 12 yrs ago! But I did sell a bunch along the way.
k
kbellia
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (427)
@Gordonr
TSLA is an AI, EV, robotics, alternative energy, utility, insurance, ad company.
Can’t be valued using traditional methods.

It’s mind boggling to think where it will be in 10-15 years.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (802)
Thank You for this well researched article. But personally I'm not a friend of "Quant Rating" which seems to be a relatively new method to make money from computer time for investors without time. The next concept what definitely is dead is "buy and hold" investing. We have complicated environments but those two kinds of methods are simply too slow. I personally love trading and even one does never get the optimal enter- and exit-points You can make much money with such a volatile share like TSLA. I did. A very important element for Tesla is the overall sentiment, so it can be useful to watch it. From the experience with TSLA I think the 300 USD / share could be a dangerous number and time for selling. All the best 😎
VulpineMac profile picture
VulpineMac
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (7.27K)
Musk has no control over the stock price; he's tried many times in the past to claim it's overpriced... and nearly every time it has climbed higher afterwards. What's even funnier is that the bears have tried to capitalize on his statements, to their own dismay.

So maybe, just maybe, he's using reverse psychology against the bears?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.