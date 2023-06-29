Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: A Reality Check, Sooner Or Later

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NVDA has outperformed its peers, but there may be fluctuations ahead, as the sustainability of high valuation depends on long-term fundamentals rather than hype.
  • NVIDIA is well-positioned to capitalize on accelerated computing and generative AI transitions, with plans for new product offerings to sustain revenue and profitability.
  • Investors' sensitivity towards NVIDIA during the AI hype cycle has led to high expectations for its profitability and valuation.
  • NVIDIA's stock price appears overvalued based on high valuation multiples, with technical indicators indicating a potential correction in the short term.
Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) year-to-date price return has strongly outperformed its peers and the market. Bullish momentum became more aggressive during the Q1 2024 earnings call, as it was considered "the iPhone Moment" of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Chart
Data by YCharts

NVIDIA Corporation, NVIDIA, NVDA, Graphics processing unit (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GPU' title='GEORGIA PWR CO SER W'>GPU</a>), AI technology, Artificial intelligence, Deep learning, Machine learning, GPU computing, Gaming graphics, Data center solutions, High-performance computing (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HPC' title='Hercules Inc.'>HPC</a>), AI-powered products, CUDA technology, Graphics cards, Autonomous vehicles, Robotics, AI research, Quantum computing, Virtual reality (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VR' title='Global X Metaverse ETF'>VR</a>), Augmented reality (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AR' title='Antero Resources Corporation'>AR</a>)

Investor Presentation

developer.nvidia.com

seekingalpha.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

tradingview.com

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.47K Followers
Comments (1)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 10:51 AM
Premium
Comments (20.24K)
Reality check, NVDA is well positioned but overpriced right here.
