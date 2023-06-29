Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Microsoft A Good AI Stock Pick? Yes, Numbers Don't Lie

Jun. 29, 2023 10:30 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Summary

  • The reported $10 billion investment in OpenAI is expected to pay off handsomely for Microsoft in time to come.
  • Various metrics sourced from corporate surveys, consensus estimates, and management commentary indicate that MSFT is a leader in AI with a favorable outlook.
  • I leave my Buy rating for Microsoft stock unchanged, as I see MSFT as a good proxy for the AI secular growth trend.
Elevator Pitch

My rating for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stays as a Buy. I previously highlighted how MSFT's financial strength puts it in a good position to leverage on future investment opportunities with my prior write-up

Comments (1)

Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 10:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (51.49K)
$MSFT is a buy at $280 or lower and a hold above that.
