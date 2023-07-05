Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Like Main Street Capital But Not At This Price

Jul. 05, 2023 10:00 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
288 Followers

Summary

  • Main Street Capital, a premier business development company, is currently trading at a high premium to its Net Asset Value, making it a less attractive investment at the moment. However, its current dividend yield of 7.08% indicates it may be undervalued.
  • The company's portfolio is well-diversified across 195 companies in 50 industries, and it has no debt maturities until 2024.
  • Its dividend safety score is 62, indicating a safe investment, and it has never decreased its monthly dividend rate.
  • Despite the high trading price, I suggest investors wait for a pullback in share price before starting or adding to their position, especially with talks of an upcoming recession.
  • The company's strong balance sheet, investment-grade credit rating, and experienced management team make it a potentially good long-term investment.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

A few fellow investors commented on my previous articles asking my thoughts on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) so I figured I'd share my thoughts on the stock. MAIN is one of the premier business development companies in

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
288 Followers
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (18)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 10:07 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.12K)
Thanks to everyone for stopping by. Feel free to let me know what you think of the article down in the comments. Happy investing to all 📈
D
DW52
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (211)
@The Dividend Collectuh--Thanks for your analysis and commentary on MAIN. Good stuff!

As for its valuation, it almost always seems expensive, but for a long-term investor for the next 10 years it doesn't matter. It's the dividend growth over time that is attractive to me--that, and the management's excellence in executing its strategy over the long-term.

(Long MAIN)
d
dave9666
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (39)
Well written article
D
DGI-for-life
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (266)
I added MAIN a while back and it's in the green. This is a best-in-breed BDC by most measures and usually commands a premium, much like O. There are a few really good BDC out there. I like GAIN, ARCC, CSWC, HTGC and have some TRIN (moving up nicely this morning). Great retirement income sources to beef up my portfolio!
lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (13.16K)
Have a long term horizon. Load up when the rare deep share price drops hit, and be fearless about it. Add incrementally on the smaller dips below $38 or thereabouts, as @Be A Man mentioned.

CB of $28.299 not counting distributions. And we waited a loooong time to enter in the first place. Maybe our entry was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, who knows. This all has made it one of the foundation elements of the income portion of our portfolio.
c
cabosn
Today, 10:48 AM
Premium
Comments (45)
I still can’t understand why dividends, special dividends and earnings are all treated differently. Add to that the difference between monthly and quarterly payouts and my head starts to swim. Isn’t it all money in your figurative pocket?
R
Risk21
Today, 10:46 AM
Premium
Comments (250)
"High premium to NAV",
"current dividend yield of 7.08% indicates it may be undervalued".
I don't follow that thinking.
Long ARCC and FSK.
B
Be A Man
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.8K)
I’m waiting for under $38.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.12K)
@Be A Man thanks for reading and commenting. Yes I would love for a drop into the low 30’s. MAIN is a stellar BDC so who knows if it’ll hit that price. Under $38 isn’t a bad price either. Wish all the best
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 10:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (531)
The special check is a nice bonus. I've been on board since their beginning during the Obama administration.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:36 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.12K)
@Steven Moreno thanks for reading and sharing. You got in at a good price. MAIN is a great stock. Hopefully it drops to give investors like me a nice entry. Wish all the best 📈
C
Croogie
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (4.11K)
You better add the specials and the slowly rising dividend. Even it may not a bargain it may be a solid long time investment.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:38 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.12K)
@Croogie thanks for sharing. Yes MAIN is a great BDC. Especially with the specials and growing dividend. I may never get the price entry I’m hoping for because it’s such a stellar stock. I’m assuming you hold? If so how long?
X
XrabbitX
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (86)
What do you think a good price for Main would be?
Uraniumbuzz profile picture
Uraniumbuzz
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (506)
@XrabbitX I have purchased shares in every year since 2017 (excluding 2021). Cost basis $37.90. Almost all purchases have been under $40. So, under $40 if it repeats
WvD62 profile picture
WvD62
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
@XrabbitX I think he mentioned it: “Me personally, I would consider starting a position if the stock dropped closer to its 52-week low of $31 or lower.”
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:41 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.12K)
@XrabbitX maybe I’m being too conservative but I think mid 30’s or lower. But that’s me personally. Under $38 is great too. Under $40 is a decent entry. Just my two cents. Do you hold or looking to start a position? Thanks for reading and commenting.
