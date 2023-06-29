Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jabil Inc.: Poised For Long-Term Growth

Jun. 29, 2023 11:28 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)1 Comment
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Jabil is a worldwide provider of manufacturing services and solutions serving multiple markets.
  • The company has long-term growth opportunities driving its current performance and should continue to do so in the coming years.
  • Prospective investors should capitalize on this low entry point, as the stock is undervalued.

Jabil manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is a global provider of manufacturing services operating through the Diversified Manufacturing Services [DMS] and Electronic Manufacturing Services [EMS] segments. During the last year, there has been an upward trend in its share price. Additionally, the stock price is outperforming

Price Charts

Seeking Alpha

Revenue Distributions

JBL Q3 presentation

Financials

Simply Wall Street

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.47K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by Judy Mutua of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Kyriakos Petrakakos profile picture
Kyriakos Petrakakos
Today, 12:15 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (64)
Thanks for referring to my article.
Tough industry to be in - any thoughts on opportunities for a margin uplift?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.