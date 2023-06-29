Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Office REIT Empire State Realty Trust Is A Way To Sell Short New York City

WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • The market was irrational after the announced 245 Park Avenue sale.
  • New York City office building market has not turnaround as people still continue to work from home instead of commuting.
  • The new proposed congestion toll of up to $23 could have a negative impact on Manhattan office demand.
  • Empire State Realty Trust has a very low 1.9% dividend yield.

Broadway blocked with large potted plants

carstenbrandt/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Manhattan office building REIT Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) stock price got a boost this week because of a transaction that valued 245 Park Avenue at $2.0 billion. The reality is that New York has

$7000/month rent for a one-bedroom apartment at 298 Mulberry St

Office entry swipes percent compared to pre-Covid levels

Debt maturities

Lease expiration timeline

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ESRT, SLG, HPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

WYCO Researcher
Article Update Today, 11:36 AM
Seeking Alpha has restrictions on what can be included in articles and editors try to encourage writers to avoid certain types of discussions so I will just pin this to the top of the comment area.

The reality is that if an investor in a New York REIT does not fully understand the current social climate in the city they could make decisions based on their incorrect assumptions. The cost to live in the city spending $7,000/month on just a basic apartment compared to benefits has dramatically shifted towards leaving the city or not moving to New York in the first place. If people are not willing to rent apartments or fewer businesses lease offices in Manhattan ESRT will be significantly impacted.

New York, especially Manhattan, had things totally unique. Sadly, most are gone. Wall Street is no longer the financial capital. Most of those offices are now apartments and financial firms have scattered all over the country. THE Yankee Stadium was demolished and replaced with another stadium. The City Opera has closed, and the Metropolitan Opera has been producing rather banal new productions. Broadway has fewer productions and off-Broadway almost none. Off-off Broadway is dead. There are no huge dance clubs anymore and almost no after-hours clubs that made Manhattan nightlife unique. There are no more massive crowd concerts in Central Park. Top restaurants, such as Lutece, have closed. Many of the stores are now just typical "mall" stores and there is a Starbucks on almost every street in Manhattan. The list goes on and on. People like Madana who worked as a waitress in a Garment District restaurant or Tom Cruise who worked as a busboy at Mortimer's Restaurant no longer feel that special draw to come to the city to follow their dreams. New York has become just a larger Detroit. The politicians that are currently most likely to run New York state and New York City in the future are going to make things worse.
Will104
Today, 12:39 PM
Nice

Good property focused analysis

And a positive carry on the short
17144952
Today, 11:44 AM
Thank you for this incredibly informative and, dare I say, entertaining analysis.

It made my schadenfreude levels peak very satisfactorily.
