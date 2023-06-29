Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VXX: An Inefficient Hedge

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
997 Followers

Summary

  • The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is an inefficient hedge against market volatility due to concerns involving tracking error, negative roll yield, and timing difficulties.
  • Multi-year performance of VXX has been abysmal, resulting in two 1:4 reverse splits since April 2021.
  • A position in VXX is unlikely to be of much value despite the presence of many potential drivers of volatility, including the conflicts involving Russia/Ukraine and China/Taiwan.
The CBOE Volatility Index has been in a downtrend after spiking at the onset of the pandemic; a trend that has accelerated since at least October of last year. The index is now trading at levels not seen since late 2019/early 2020. The

Comments (4)

Today, 12:30 PM
Pro tip: when the VIX is low it usually goes lower. I'm shorting VXX with price targeted butterfly spreads. Easy money.
Today, 12:00 PM
If you look at the generalized vix formula on pg 5 of the linked PDF, you see each summand is multiplied by e^(rt). So assuming offsetting effects to puts and calls, higher rates should increase the spot value.
Today, 11:47 AM
What you are really objecting to is the massive risk premium inherent in each individual VIX future.
Today, 11:45 AM
I don’t think tracking error has anything to do with it…VXX tracks it’s index quite well.

You know what performs worse? Homeowners insurance. VXX has subpar returns because it’s catastrophe insurance and that comes with a major risk premium.
