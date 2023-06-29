Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Richardson Electronics Offers Limited Opportunity

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd., a specialty manufacturer of technology products, is underperforming due to various factors.
  • Despite these challenges, the company reported its 10th consecutive quarter of Y/Y revenue growth in April 2023.
  • I'll argue that the current share price already factors in the good and bad news for, and there is little to entice a retail value investor to do anything other than consider it a selling opportunity.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) seems at first glance to be a gem of a specialty manufacturer of technology products for hi-tech industries. But the company’s earnings growth is not keeping pace with its impressive revenue growth. In our opinion, nothing

chart

Free Cash Flow (csimarket.com/stocks/Profitability.php?code=RELL)

chart

Customer markets (csimarket.com/stocks/markets_glance.php?code=RELL)

chart

Insider selling history (marketbeat.com/stocks/NASDAQ/RELL/insider-trades/)

chart

Earnings forecast (seekingalpha.com/symbol/RELL/earnings)

chart

Quan & Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/RELL/ratings/quant-ratings)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.13K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 12:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.64K)
This is the second superficial article on RELL in 3 days. A lot of major innacuracies too such as

"Our most pressing concern is that hedge funds and insiders are in a selling mode."

First of all what hedge funds do is irrelevant to the business and it has been minor. The insiders are NOT selling. Almost all sales were after paying up to exercise options. They then sold only those shares. Their net holdings stayed the same. The other 2000 shares were a gift.

"Earnings have been falling and are not expected to grow again until late in 2024."

Earnings more than doubled last quarter and year to date. Where do you get they are not expected to grow again until 2024?

"Cash and investments were $24.6M as of February 25, 2023, compared to $40.5M as of May 28, 2022."

Again, superficial. The cash was used to increase inventories and receivables to support rapid growth. A good problem to have especially when you have no debt.

"Green energy equipment expansion is facing new challenges from higher costs, challenges from locals, and high rates of unprofitability."

You made no effort to actually look at RELL's green energy products. They include;

Ultracapacitors for wind turbines, a market with a TAM of $1.0 billion they are just starting to tap into with no competition yet.

Ultracapacitors for cel towers, a market with a TAM of $150 million, with their product still in beta testing but expected this year.

A magnetron used to develop lab grown diamonds, one of their hottest new products.

Locomotive battery units, at $1 per locomotive they think this may be their biggest TAM. They already have a contract for $18 million.

"We do not foresee any particular stimulus that might drive the share price higher. "

As detailed above, RELL has more catalysts than most companies right now.

There is also CT replacement tubes, this business has been losing $5 million a year as they ramp up. They expect profitability in 2 years. If they can do that it will jolt earnings. Granted they don't have a good track record with this one.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.