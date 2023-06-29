Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DGRO Vs. SCHD: The 2 Best Dividend ETFs For 2023

Summary

  • In this article, I compare two popular dividend growth ETFs: iShares’ Core Dividend Growth ETF and Schwab’s US Dividend Equity ETF.
  • While SCHD has a higher dividend yield and has shown more dividend growth, DGRO has outperformed SCHD in terms of overall performance since 2015.
  • The choice between the two funds depends on the individual investor's goals, with SCHD being a good option for those requiring current income, while DGRO offers similar total returns while distributing less capital to shareholders.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

Who doesn’t like watching their dividends come in? It’s a check that comes to us investors for performing the "feat" of holding a stock in an account and doing nothing. What’s more, is that the check is recurring, and usually grows over

Schwab

Schwab

iShares

iShares

Created by Author using data from Schwab and iShares

Created by Author using data from Schwab and iShares

Data by YCharts

Created by Author using data from Seeking Alpha

Created by Author using data from Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
Article Update Today, 11:51 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.71K)
Happy Thursday everyone! If you enjoyed this article I hope you’ll consider giving me a follow so you can stay up to date on my future work. Cheers!
D
Daniel Nigro
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
I just ran DGRO vs SCHD vs. SPY on Bloomberg - for the timeframe you suggested: 12/31/15 to today: TRRs (incl divs) DGRO - 136.42%; SCHD: 136.43%; SPY: 145.41% I do not see DGRO "outperforming"
Over the last 5 years, DGRO: 60.76%, SCHD: 66.60%
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
Today, 12:22 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.71K)
@Daniel Nigro Try running from the start of 2015, the data is directly from ycharts.
F
FA0007
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
Thx Allen; yeah I have same conclusion as you. Prefer SCHD more since I already have tech exposure with VUG and individual holdings like AAPL
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
Today, 12:24 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.71K)
@FA0007 Thanks for sharing!
Florida Doug13 profile picture
Florida Doug13
Today, 12:14 PM
Premium
Comments (829)
Good information and well presented.

I came to the same conclusions as yourself…. selecting $SCHD as my value/dividend grower.

Why?

Because I get exposure to $MSFT, $AAPL and other quality tech via $SCHG, $XLK and a few others.

And, as you intelligently and insightfully concluded….

“….and it's just not every day that you see funds with a high-yield strategy perform so well over time. SCHD would simply yield me greater diversification.”

Going forward, I think SCHD’s holdings are poised for a rebound, as the market uptrend expands and continues.

Good Luck and thanks for re-confirming my decision, LOL 👍
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
Today, 12:27 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.71K)
@Florida Doug13 Thank you for the feedback, I’m glad you enjoyed it. Some one once told me that diversification is the only “free lunch” you get in the world of investing. All the best
