Thesis

The NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has had a massive rally YTD, which has led to some investors fearing an "AI Bubble". It's during times like these where a long-term perspective can serve an investor well. Instead of being focused on the short-term macro or next twelve month earnings, investors should be thinking about how the business landscape is going to shape up over the coming decades. The future gets brighter every day, and current and future companies in the NASDAQ 100 will benefit from the changing economic reality more than many "old economy" stalwarts. Instead of trying to time the market, investors would do well to focus their time and energy on positioning their portfolio today for the economy of tomorrow.

Massive 2023 Rally

At the time of writing, the NASDAQ 100 is up 36.73% YTD. This massive rally has been fed partially by bearish positioning going into the year and partially by the optimism surrounding "AI".

The stars of the show have been the so called "Magnificent Seven". This collection of some of the largest U.S. companies has fueled much of the recent rally.

This can be observed by how badly the equal weighted S&P 500 has trailed the cap weighted S&P 500.

When the Nasdaq 100 is compared to the S&P 500 the difference in YTD returns is even more stark.

Such a rapid rise in tech stocks has led to some formerly bullish investors growing cautious, and bearish investors to ratchet up their calls for a downturn.

The B Word

Enter the calls for an AI "bubble". The recent events in the stock market have created an environment that is like catnip for bearish investors. We've got a fed that continues to signal their intention to hold rates high, if not raise them further. A new technological "shiny thing" in the form of AI (a term that is generic and sometimes exaggerated, much like "big data" or "blockchain"). An economy many say is on the brink of catastrophe. Fiscal policy withdrawal. A tapped out consumer. Shrinking fed balance sheet. Poor market breadth. Pressure on VC/PE/startup ecosystem because of rising rates and a closed IPO window. A hostile regulatory environment regarding M&A. An ever-increasing national debt load. A regional banking system that was on the brink of failure just a few months ago.

In the eyes of the bears, we've got it all. The great irony is that at the end of the day it won't matter. This period in time will be just a blip on a long-term chart, just like any other. Companies will grow and fade, innovations will be introduced and made obsolete, economic cycles will come and go. Through it all, the net effect will be higher revenues and earnings, and the aggregate earnings power of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 will continue to increase over the next decade and beyond.

Rather than focus on the next twelve months and trying to time short-term market moves, investors would be much better off focusing their energy on positioning their portfolio for the economy of tomorrow.

The Big Picture

The capital markets have a strange relationship with tech companies and innovation. This relationship often works in extremes and alternates between disgust and unbridled optimism. In bull market/expansionary times, the capital markets are seemingly willing to fund even the most speculative ventures at aggressive valuations. In times of uncertainty, the capital markets are quick to turn on tech companies, curtailing private funding and slamming the door shut on IPOs. The funding tech companies are able to receive from the capital markets can quickly turn from a fire hose to a trickle.

Through these cycles, many fascinations have come and gone. These include:

Speculative pre-revenue internet based businesses in search of a problem to solve.

Companies focused on a grow fast or die slow/dominate the entire market mentality. These companies sometimes find themselves unable to become profitable due to a dubious business model or a culture that was built entirely on growth at any cost.

Crypto/blockchain related companies. Even if crypto/the blockchain does eventually live up to expectations, the world only needs so many coins or exchanges, and many startups funded on the promise of a cryptocurrency fueled future are doomed to fail.

The next wave of investing hype is likely going to surround "AI" related startups. In the coming years, it's likely that we will once again see an investing mania, this time surrounding the theme of AI. This hype will inevitably result in questionably aggressive valuations in both private and public markets, as well as the funding of dubious business models.

Why is this important? For all of the focus investors place on startups, innovation hype cycles, and the "next big thing" in tech, there is an underlying trend in public markets that has been rapidly gaining steam over the past decade.

Over the course of economic and investing cycles, some tech companies fail and some succeed. The tech companies that succeed are becoming an increasingly large part of market indexes and are providing a larger portion of earnings to these indexes. The largest tech companies are much more profitable than they were in the past, have proven business models, and can actually back up their fundamental valuations with strong earnings power and fortress balance sheets. As these companies mature, they are beginning to operate the same way legacy businesses operate, with robust capital return plans and moderating levels of stock based compensation. This was not always the case. An increased level of operational maturity and focus on shareholder returns is a trend gaining steam among tech companies, especially as Wall Street begins to have greater demands for profitability and cost controls. Over time, this will further increase tech's portion of S&P 500 earnings and unlock further operating leverage within the industry.

Tech companies have a few distinct advantages over what many would consider traditional old economy companies. The first is a lower level of capital intensity. This allows for more cashflow to be available to shareholders and generally lower debt loads on balance sheets. The second is better scalability that results from a lower amount of fixed costs and high levels of operating leverage inherent in many of their models. The third is the higher rate of growth that emerging technologies have when compared to the economy as a whole.

The changing economy has led to many firms being disrupted. The terms "disruption" and "disintermediation" will lead some investors down memory lane to the 2020-2021 heyday of ARK Invest. While we disagree with many of the specific companies that Cathie Wood believes are the future, we do agree with her assertion that the world will look drastically different in the future and companies that don't adapt will be left behind. ARK believes that the major stock market indexes are ripe for disruption, but we are generally more positive on the major indexes. We favor the Nasdaq and believe that the Nasdaq 100 holds fewer companies susceptible to disruption while also having a higher growth profile than the S&P 500.

It's inevitable that some of the largest tech companies of today will be irrelevant in the future. This ends up not being too great of a concern for passive investors because investors in an index such as the Nasdaq 100 will at some point gain exposure to the companies that are disrupting the old guard (provided they meet index criteria).

When the news is bad and the near-term future of the economy and capital markets are murky, remember that markets climb a wall of worry. Many investors are focused too much on the next twelve months when they should be focused on the next twelve years. Look to 2035 instead of 2024.

Avoid Hype Mills and Dumpster Diving

There will be many speculative companies that try to take advantage of the hype surrounding AI. For every success story like "Amazon" there is a corporate graveyard of failures. Investors would do well to remember this and limit investment into speculative companies to areas that they hold domain expertise in and are able to make a better judgement about the company in question due to their knowledge and experience.

There will likewise be many other companies that see their share prices decline due to an impaired business model or a speculative business model that didn't pan out as expected. Investors should be careful not to throw good money after bad.

Fortunately, investors in QQQ won't have outsized exposure to either group and can rest easy knowing that over time losers get kicked out and winners get added.

To investors who are afraid they will miss out on the "next big thing" by investing in a broad index: it's okay to miss the ground floor if it means you won't accidentally get on the wrong elevator and end up plunging to the basement. Some rides you don't want to take.

Key Takeaway

In our opinion, QQQ is a great way for passive investors to position their portfolio for the future. Investors in QQQ gain exposure to companies that are well positioned to thrive in the economy of tomorrow, while avoiding much of the speculation inherent to investing in innovation. Due to the nature of the index, constituents that begin to fundamentally decline will eventually be replaced by the companies that are disrupting them. Generally speaking, investors are much better off if they ignore the short-term noise and invest for the long-term by building a well-diversified portfolio using a consistent and passive approach.