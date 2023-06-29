Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Venture Debt Opportunity Yielding 13% To 14% For Your Portfolio: Hercules Or TriplePoint?

BDC Buzz
BDC Buzz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article compares HTGC and TPVG, currently paying dividend yields of 13% to 14%, supported by debt and equity investments in venture capital (VC)-backed technology and high-growth companies.
  • We compare the credit quality of their portfolios to identify which one will likely outperform.
  • I currently own one of these BDCs due to its relatively safer portfolio and have provided a list of positive and negative considerations.
  • Please see the end of this article for charts comparing various credit metrics, including the amount of "watch list" investments and the potential impact on NAV, non-accrual investments, and changes in NAV per share for one, three, and five years.
Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately-owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies generating income from secured loans and capital gains from equity positions, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs as they're

HTGC and TPVG

Why Would Venture-Backed Companies Use Venture Debt?

HTGC Returns

BDC Yields

Codiak Balance Sheet

HTGC Risk Profile

TPVG NAV

TPVG Non-Accruals

TPVG Risk Profile

Valuing BDCs

Comparing HTGC and TPVG

BDC Buzz Returns From HTGC

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have positions in 18 BDC stock positions, only one of which was discussed in this article.

Comments (9)

Have Dividends, Will Travel profile picture
Have Dividends, Will Travel
Today, 12:40 PM
Premium
Comments (190)
Hercules Or TriplePoint?
I will keep my full postions in both.
Thanks for another very interesting article.
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 12:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (997)
I bought HTGC back in April of 22 mainly because they invested mostly into Tech and that set them apart from my other BDC’s. I think I have around 7 different positions now and they have been a nice addition over the years. I remember starting off with MAIN back in 2015, one of my better moves. I have always been a bit confused with BDC’s because I own BX which I always bought in 2015 and I always thought of them as being a BDC . I was wrong for years and didn’t realize it. It still is confusing to me. Life is Good- Dennis
cgm profile picture
cgm
Today, 12:32 PM
Premium
Comments (681)
I own them both and like them both. I have a longer term and larger interest in HTGC though. they go up and down, but I keep therefor the long term and to date they have worked out quite well.
Raj Mehta profile picture
Raj Mehta
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (1.37K)
@cgm I own both as well.
NecessityMadeMeDividendInvestor profile picture
NecessityMadeMeDividendInvestor
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (1.65K)
Unfortunately, HTGC is not possible to buy in EU brokers, because of stupid EU regulation :-/
G
Glenn72
Today, 12:34 PM
Premium
Comments (147)
@NecessityMadeMeDividendInvestor I can buy them through IBKR but I cannot buy any ETFs.
suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (1.14K)
@NecessityMadeMeDividendInvestor Hmm? I am a German (i.e. EU) investor, and could buy $HTGC via German onvista-bank from Aug. 2022 to May 2023 (haven't tried since then, as it is already my biggest position).
Maybe it's more an issue with your particular broker: onvista-bank refuses buy orders for shares in a blacklist of Commerzbank (e.g. $PDI).
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 12:23 PM
Premium
Comments (10.12K)
Nicely done
Very long large allocation to Htgc
Considering adding either Trin and or Rway in the VC space as well but waiting for a significant pullback
L
LevItUp
Today, 12:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (41)
Great article @BDC Buzz Long HTGC as well, company is well positioned to capitalize on commercial bank turmoil. Track record speaks for itself!
