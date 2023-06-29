BlackJack3D

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) is the result of a merger between Sema4 and GeneDx in May 2022 and sells whole genome and exome tests for genetic diseases which it claims are more accurate in certain cases. From the 10-K:

Exome and whole genome sequencing provide the broadest view into the genomic variant—we are looking comprehensively into over 20,000 genes, while panels look at anywhere from two to a few hundred genes... When patients present with complex issues, a genetic diagnosis may be available, but a traditional genetic panel test may be too narrow to identify the cause. Some genetic disorders present with very specific symptoms, so tests that read the “letters” of a single gene or a small panel of genes, may make sense for physicians to use in diagnosis. But for many other genetic diseases, patients can present with overlapping symptoms so finding the correct diagnosis is not always straightforward and may require multiple tests, costly evaluations, invasive procedures, and long hospital stays. Exome and genome sequencing can find different genetic alterations, or variants, that more targeted tests miss and are especially useful when the timing is critical to directing or altering medical management.

There is more substantiation in their May/23 IR presentation.

Management believes these will become the standard of care as:

The cost of testing is coming down (together with sequencing tests in general).

The ability to process whole genome/exome information is increasing.

So far it takes a lot of convincing and marketing effort as the company is spending considerable funds on evangelizing its solutions, but it is getting traction, for instance from payers (May/23 IR presentation):

WGS IR presentation

Competitive advantage

They are well established in this field though, from the 10-K:

94% of pediatric specialists in the United States who order exome testing have ordered from GeneDx.

So this is both a part of genetic testing which hasn't been commoditized and where they have a dominant position, at least in the niche in which they initially operate.

We believe that there is a first-mover advantage here as there is a bit of a virtuous cycle operating:

WGS IR presentation

Ever more genome/exome data is combined with ever more clinical data (like EHRs), producing better results (through machine learning at their Centrellis platform which combines EHRs and genomic data), and treating more patients which generates more data.

WGS IR presentation

The company has multiple interpretation methods incorporating automation, bioinformatics, and cloud-based machine learning. With the increase in patients and data sets, insights improve and older cases can be reinterpreted (10-K):

Comparing new cases against the data from previous cases helps to confirm whether a genetic variant is significant. Once new findings are identified, we aim to proactively reach out to healthcare providers and offer to reanalyze their patients’ previous results. Over time, our objective is to fully automate this reanalysis process in a convenient, easy to understand, efficient method.

So there is a continuous improvement cycle and they also annotate the data (10-K):

Our years of exome and genome sequencing experience have provided us with a substantial dataset, including over 2.7 million structured phenotypes with nearly 60% of all exomes to date processed as parent-child trios. We have invested resources over time to annotate the phenotypes and sequence the parents of patients, because their genetic sequences can often provide additional diagnostic information, potentially improving the precision of genetic analysis.

There is an appealing vision at the end of it:

WGS IR presentation

Adding increasing automation of the interpretation machine is making this an ever cheaper and faster process.

However, it remains to be seen whether GeneDx comes on top of this new field as they're not alone in pursuing whole genome/exome testing, see for instance Illumina, Nebula Genomics or Centogenome.

But that doesn't preclude GeneDx from carving out profitable niches like they seem to be doing in pediatrics, where they seem to have a first-mover advantage, which is likely to be based on data (10-K):

Our datasets include over 20 years of records abstracted from approximately 56 million clinical documents, 47 million phenotypes and 8 million disease diagnoses.

Market

The market is larger than one might think. Rare genetic diseases aren't actually all that rare as there are 7K+ of these, with 1 in 10 people affected in the US.

Compare this to the 100+ varieties of cancer which affects 1 in 8 people in the US and rare diseases are almost as common.

WGS IR presentation

There is a good near-term opportunity for the company in pediatrics (Q1CC):

In fact, we estimate that each year over one million infants and children in the U.S. alone would benefit from whole exome or genome testing. And fortunately, we're not alone in our mission to expand care. Medical societies, such as ACMG, NSGC and the American Epilepsy Society are calling for exome and genome sequencing as a first-line test and major national payers are moving to cover highly validated whole exome and/or whole genome testing, given the costly alternative.

Then there is this:

Partnering with Biopharma companies

There is another significant opportunity in partnering with biopharma companies:

WGS IR presentation

From the 10-K:

By providing the precise genetic diagnosis of patients with rare disease, our expertise and technology may provide researchers and biopharma companies with the information needed to develop and commercialize a new treatment for the disease.

There is certainly a considerable opportunity here as the test results can point to available treatments:

WGS IR presentation

The company signed five data contracts with companies in Q1

Growth

The current growth strategy is based on pediatrics and biopharma companies:

expanding our current market-leading exome sequencing capabilities in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (“NICU”) and Pediatric Developmental Disorder setting, as well as providing interpretation and information services for customers that sequence locally but look to GeneDx for analysis and interpretation, and providing our Centrellis® platform services to biopharmaceutical (“biopharma”) partners.

But the longer-term strategy involves:

Our longer-term growth strategy is the expansion into whole genome testing for Adult Disorders and Newborn Screening, supported with the launch of a new customer experience platform for non-geneticists, patients and caregivers, and evidence generation to establish the clinical and economic benefits of screening.

Management produced a five-part growth strategy

Convincing physicians.

Marketing.

Clinical research supporting the superiority of WES/WGS testing (for instance here).

Product improvement through automation and new products like Data Explorer (which is for internal consumption) or their recently introduced PGR-TK kit.

Enlisting third parties like medical societies, payers, and biopharma companies.

Management sees their non-WES/WGS tests as possible stepping stones so it continues to market these and they have some success with their marketing/education efforts as (Q1CC, our emphasis):

30% of physicians who ordered their first exome GeneDx in Q1 were new customers to GeneDx.

The company expanded its sales territories from 58 to 66 across the US and they managed to double the traffic to their website.

How are they doing?

Data by YCharts

We're inclined to say, not very well. The jump in growth in the graph is the result of the acquisition but is actually masking what seems to be a declining trend. This doesn't look terribly encouraging but it's too early to despair:

WGS IR presentation

The slide above shows that WES/WGS (or whole exome sequencing and whole genome sequencing) are good for just 17% of the performed test in Q1 but provide 57% of the revenue.

Still, at least the WES/WGS revenue increased 22% to $22.4M (out of $40.7M in total revenue) in Q1 while the volume of WES/WGS tests increased by 18%, suggesting ASP increases.

So if they keep managing to increase the volume of WES/WGS tests, revenue growth will be automatic and gross margins will increase (WES/WGS tests achieve 60% gross margins, well above the company's 34%). Management projects gross margins in the mid-40s by the end of the year. Growth, however, seems more elusive:

WGS IR presentation

The company is still producing heavy losses though:

Data by YCharts

These (GAAP) headline numbers are hair raising but they are in part the result of the restructuring last year, so cash flow isn't as bad as one might fear:

Data by YCharts

Some improvement has set in and management expects operational cash burn to be 'only' $95M-$110M this year, which would indeed be a significant improvement.

Since revenues aren't guided to rise this year, all the improvement will have to come from the end of the restructuring cost and gross margin improvement (mostly from a more favorable product mix as argued above), as well as cost-cutting (Q1CC):

Beyond mix shift and seasonal effects, which will naturally expand gross margin through the year, our teams are working to implement a number of projects aimed at further improving both turnaround times and COGS throughout our lab operations.

We'll have to see about that, the Q1 operational cash burn was $55.5M already leaving just another $55M for the rest of the year to meet their guidance ($95M-$110M). Here is a clue (Q1CC, our emphasis):

we have improved our cash burn by 31% year-over-year to approximately $59 million in the first quarter, of which a substantial portion is related to discontinued operations. We expect the quarterly burn rate to reduce through each sequential quarter of this year... G&A expenses, will continue to reduce as we complete the separation from discontinued operations in the first quarter.

It looks like much of the cost related to the discontinued operations have already been eliminated:

COGS related to discontinued activities declined by $42M y/y

R&D related to discontinued activities declined by $6.7M y/y

S&M related to discontinued activities declined by $26.4M y/y

G&A related to discontinued activities declined by $6.8M y/y

That's a total of $81.9M in cost related to Legacy Sema4 which is a big part of the $141.8M in COGS + OpEx the Sema4 incurred in Q1/22 and the merger company maintained its Centrellis platform and some legacy activities and related overhead. The discontinued operations refer to:

Legacy Sema4’s COVID-19 testing services as of March 31, 2022

Legacy Sema4’s somatic tumor profiling business

Legacy Sema4’s reproductive and women’s health testing services were substantially discontinued as of December 31, 2022.

These activities generated much lower margins, from the earnings PR:

WGS Earnings PR

We're not the only ones struggling with the optimistic management projections with regard to cash burn, SA author Bashar Issa preceded us in an excellent article.

Since he wrote that, two things have happened:

Q1 cash burn remains very high, as we just discussed.

In January 2023, the company embarked on additional financing, selling 406M shares delivering a gross proceeds of $150M, doubling the share count.

A 1:33 reverse stock split (April 2023)

Cash at the end of Q1 stood at $214M, the financing has bought them considerable time, but we remain skeptical of their cash flow targets for the year.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

There are 25.6M shares out and a further:

WGS 10-Q

That's a total of 28.8M shares at $6 producing a fully diluted market cap of $173M, with revenues expected at midpoint to be $212.5M the shares sell for less than 1x sales.

They do have $214M in cash and just $6.2M in long-term debt (but also $69M in lease liabilities and $70M in accounts payable). Are the shares cheap? Probably, but only if the company manages to avoid another major dilution, which is far from guaranteed.

With $212.5M in revenue and 45% gross margin gross profit would be $95.6M, while OpEx in Q1 alone was $71.7M. The company is nowhere near profitability (management projects reaching profitability during 2025).

Conclusion

While the recent financing gave the company additional breathing space (and doubled the share count), a lot has to go right for the company if they want to avoid another financing:

Management has cash flow guidance for FY23 that seems difficult to attain, or even come close.

The company isn't actually growing, improved financial performance has to come from cost-cutting and a mix shift in favor of high-margin WES/WGS testing, which is the part that is growing.

But there are several positive things as well:

WES/WGS testing is a secular growth market as costs are coming down.

Revenue from their high-margin WES/WGS tests is increasing at 20%+

The company seems to have a very strong position in pediatrics, with that claimed 94% of US pediatric specialists who order exome testing have ordered from GeneDx.

We are not in a position to be able to compare the platform and datasets the company has amassed to those of others, these sure look impressive.

Q1 is seasonally weak, things are likely to improve in the rest of the year.

The upshot: There are two things we would like to see before we're comfortable buying the shares:

Continued 20%+ revenue growth in WES/WGS testing

A big decrease in cash burn in Q2.

Before that happens, we stay on the sidelines.