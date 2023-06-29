Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GeneDx Is Improving But Has A Long Road To Breakeven

Jun. 29, 2023 12:15 PM ETGeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GeneDx has a strong position in full genome/exome testing, which generates 60% gross margin and is the only part of the revenue that is growing.
  • The company has secular tailwinds from the market and seems to have first-mover advantage in pediatrics and an impressive platform and data.
  • The shares sell for less than cash but the company still bleeds huge amounts of cash and their target for cash flow this year seems a stretch.
  • We want to see significant improvement in cash flow before we're getting comfortable.
Digital DNA. Technology Concept. Wide

BlackJack3D

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) is the result of a merger between Sema4 and GeneDx in May 2022 and sells whole genome and exome tests for genetic diseases which it claims are more accurate in certain cases. From the 10-K:

Exome

Payer progress

WGS IR presentation

The future of healthcare

WGS IR presentation

Centrellis platform

WGS IR presentation

Sequence at birth

WGS IR presentation

Genomics-based healthcare

WGS IR presentation

Partnering with biopharma

WGS IR presentation

Untapped opportunity

WGS IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Momentum

WGS IR presentation

2023 guidance

WGS IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Margins

WGS Earnings PR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dilution

WGS 10-Q

