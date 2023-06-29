Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Activision Calls Could Pop But...

Jun. 29, 2023 12:00 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTKDNY, NVS, NVSEF
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Where do you put money that you need?
  • I have some big upcoming checks to write.
  • Here are ideas for protecting earmarked principal.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gwyneth Paltrow And Tracy Anderson At Licensing Expo 2013

David Becker

Activision

My Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) calls will be fantastic if the FTC loses to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in their goofy antitrust suit. I own them for a reason - not only do I expect

Put money you can’t lose here.

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
36.9K Followers
Value, arbitrage, and event driven top performing ideas
Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


#1 ranked arbitrage service
#1 ranked event driven service
#1 ranked M&A service

Read the reviews 
Subscribe to the newsletter
Become a member

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATVI, VATE, KDNY, ALCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.