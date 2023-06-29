Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Manitowoc's Share Price Surge: Evaluating The Road Ahead

Jun. 29, 2023 12:22 AM ET The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)
Summary

  • The Manitowoc Company experienced an 87% surge in shares since November, with strong 1Q23 earnings and healthy order growth contributing to this positive trend. The company's focus on non-new machine sales and refurbished equipment has also proven successful.
  • Despite this positive performance, uncertainties in the global construction industry warrant caution. The company's shares have rallied without support from key leading indicators, and ongoing economic weakness could potentially impact new orders.
  • I believe that a correction in MTW shares or positive economic momentum could lead to a bullish outlook. Long-term growth prospects and secular tailwinds support the expectation of new highs for the company in the next 1-2 years.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

primeimages

Introduction

In November, I wrote an article titled Manitowoc: This Looks Like A Bottom! Since then, shares have risen 87%, beating the market by almost 80 points. Hence, in this article, we're going to assess the risk/reward of

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

