Wall Street Lunch: Amazon Antitrust

Our top story so far in today’s session:

Government antitrust action against Amazon (AMZN) looks like it could happen this summer.

The FTC is expected to file a far-reaching antitrust lawsuit against Amazon's core online marketplace in the coming weeks.

The main claim in the suit is that Amazon uses its power to benefit online merchants that use its logistics services and hurt those who don't. That’s according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter and also documents viewed by reporters.

Amazon declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the FTC was preparing a potential lawsuit against Amazon due to alleged anticompetitive business practices.

Also in megacap land, Apple (AAPL) is making another run at closing with a market cap of $3 trillion for the first time. It traded above that level intraday on Wednesday and needs to close above $190.73 to take that mantle.

And Wedbush bull Dan Ives says Apple could be worth as much as $4 trillion.

Ives says Apple is "playing chess while others play checkers" - on pace to generate nearly $100 billion in annual services revenue on double-digit growth this year. He has an Outperform on the stock with a price target of $220.

That price target would put Apple already in touching distance of $3.5 trillion, needing just a 1% gain.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Stocks are slightly higher despite a pop in rates. The Dow (DJI) is leading the S&P (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

First-quarter GDP growth saw a surprisingly large upward revision in its final measure. GDP was revised up to an annual rate of 2%, up from 1.3% in the previous measure and much stronger than the 1.4% economists expected. Final measures of GDP rarely show such a sharp jump. The rise was mostly due to net exports and consumer spending.

And weekly jobless claims fell unexpectedly, dropping to 239,000 after three weeks remaining elevated. Economists expected a small rise to 266,000.

While the market has cheered strong data this week, today’s numbers looked a little too hot for those nervous about a more hawkish Fed. Chances of a quarter-point rate hike at the next Fed meeting rose to more than 85% and odds of two hikes this year are climbing. Stronger growth gives the Fed more breathing room to tighten and still aim for a soft landing.

Yields moved higher, with the 10-year Treasury (US10Y) rising to nearly 3.80% and the 2-year (US10Y) popped to around 4.85%.

Among stocks to watch, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) acquired another 2.1 million shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), taking its stake to more than 25%. In a filing late Wednesday, Berkshire said it paid $122.1 million for the shares. But Warren Buffett has said he doesn’t plan a full takeover.

BlackBerry (BB) jumped following fiscal first-quarter results. The company posted revenue that more than doubled year-over-year and sharply narrowed its operating loss. The stock is already up more than 50% year to date.

Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) surged more than 650% after Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to acquire the nano-cap biotech for $14.92 per share in cash. That implied a total value of about $35M. Lilly (LLY) had already partnered with Sigilon to develop cell therapies for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

In other news of note –

Everyone passed Bank Stress Test Day.

The Fed said after the bell yesterday that all 23 banks tested met minimum capital requirements under a hypothetical recession and would still be able to lend in a severe recession.

This comes after the regional banking shock where three mid-size lenders failed.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the Fed “should remain humble about how risks can arise and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient.”

The test projected total losses of $541 billion for the group of banks.

Capital One (COF), Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and Truist Financial (TFC) saw the most negative impact. They'll be required to hold onto more capital to protect against any potential downturn.

Banks will be allowed to disclose their capital return plans like buybacks after market close Friday. But some banks have indicated they'll wait until they get a clearer picture of new capital requirements.

Bad news for Diet Coke drinkers.

Artificial sweetener aspartame - commonly used in diet sodas - is expected to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm. That’s according to a Reuters report citing unnamed sources.

The ruling by the International Agency for Research on Cancer was finalized earlier this month based on all published evidence. But it does not factor in how much of the product an individual can safely consume.

And more on the AI frenzy. Startup Typeface raised $100 million in funding, including from the investment arms of Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Typeface's platform lets businesses train generative AI models to use them for their own content, helping with tasks such as producing marketing materials.

The Series B round brought total funding to $165 million, valuing Typeface at $1 billion.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

Is it time to tilt to small-cap stocks?

Goldman says the Russell 2000 Index (RTY) (IWM) has a high-risk, high-reward advantage over the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) now.

The equity team says the “Russell 2000 should rise by 14% during the next 12 months," topping the expected projected S&P 500 return of up 9%.

But there are three near-term headwinds for the small-cap index.

The Russell is very sensitive to GDP growth, which the Fed could easily quash. Small-caps with weaker balance sheets and more debt get hit harder by rising rates. And sector composition makes the index susceptible to downdrafts.

Meanwhile, for income investors, Morgan Stanley is making some moves in its global dividend portfolio.

It is adding two new positions with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Smith & Nephew (SNN), swapping out Amgen (AMGN) and the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH).

Rio Tinto has a best-in-class balance sheet, while Smith & Nephew has attractive valuation, according to strategist Kevin Demars. He is cutting the Hong Kong ETF due in part to its exposure to Chinese financial stocks, while Amgen fell out of Morgan Stanley’s coverage sphere.

Among the notable names in the portfolio are Verizon (VZ), J&J (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), IBM (IBM) and Philip Morris (PM).