Beware Of The Risks Of Chatham Lodging Trust

Jun. 29, 2023 12:42 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)1 Comment
Summary

  • Chatham Lodging Trust has underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF this year, declining by 22%.
  • Despite showing signs of recovery from the pandemic, the REIT's high debt load and low dividend yield make it unattractive to investors.
  • The company's net interest expense has increased due to high interest rates, consuming 67% of its operating income.
  • Although it's trading at a low forward price-to-FFO ratio, the likelihood of continued underperformance due to either a recession or persistently high inflation and interest rates makes it a risky investment.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has dramatically underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) this year, as it has declined 22% whereas the ETF has remained essentially flat. Due to its underperformance, the REIT has

https://chathamlodgingtrust.gcs-web.com/static-files/fa70635f-2a99-414c-b416-abef39c93ba1

Global Travel Recovery (Investor Presentation)

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Comments (1)

The Stewardship Fund profile picture
The Stewardship Fund
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (661)
Thanks for the article. I always like to read contrary opinions to my own (I am long CLDT). I would like to point out two important facts that you didn't discuss: 1. CLDT have already said they will have a year end special dividend, and I expect the dividend will revert to a higher more "normal" level next year. 2. CLDT trades FAR below book value ($16+) even before adding back in any sort of depreciation or accounting for asset value increases over time. It would be quite easy for CLDT to liquidate a few hotels to elevate debt if debt becomes an issue. Of course this will be much harder if we go into a recession, but I'm fairly comfortable with where they're at right now. I expect the price will pop once the specifics of the special dividend are announced.
