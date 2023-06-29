Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCPK:HNNMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 29, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nils Vinge - Head, IR

Helena Helmersson - CEO

Adam Karlsson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG Sundal Collier

William Woods - Bernstein

Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank

Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Nick Coulter - Citigroup

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Paul Rossington - HSBC

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the H & M Conference Call for Six-Month Report for 2023. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the speakers' presentation and afterwards, there'll be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

Today, I'm pleased to present Nils Vinge, Head of Investor Relations. I will now hand you over to our speakers. So, please begin when you're ready.

Nils Vinge

Thank you, and hello, and welcome, everyone. Today, we presenting our six-month report 2023. With me in the room is our CEO, Helena Helmersson; and our CFO, Adam Karlsson. After the presentation, we will answer your questions.

So I leave, over to you, Helena.

Helena Helmersson

Thank you so much, Nils, and warm welcome to you all. Now that the second quarter is behind us, we can conclude that we have taken a number of further important steps towards our goals. We increased sales in many markets, despite reduced purchasing power. With the June almost over, we can see that the summer collections have been well received, despite unfavorable weather conditions that resulted in a late start of the season compared with last year in many markets. The external factors that influence purchasing costs continued

