FIF: Solid Discount For This Diversified Infrastructure Fund

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FIF is invested in both the energy and utility sectors, with some of the largest holdings being MLP positions.
  • The fund had been raising its distribution slowly but more recently gave a big bump in its payout.
  • The fund is deeply discounted and provides diversified exposure to the infrastructure space.
Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 15th, 2023.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) bumped up its distribution significantly since our previous update. We

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.99K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

j
jkimel44
Today, 2:01 PM
Premium
Comments (86)
Like quite a few energy related CEFs, FIF's portfolio is decent. The fact that it is trading at a 14% discount is nice.
What's not so nice is paying them 2% to buy stocks you could buy yourself and own for no fee. What's risky is they are using 21% leverage in a rising rate environment which helps them achieve their 8.4% distribution.
I owned FIF and FEI for several miserable years, but have since sold them both.
For me, I'd rather just make my own CEF comprised of EPD, ET, MPLX, MMP, OKE and maybe a few others. The average distribution would come close enough to what FIF is paying without the leverage risk and fees.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 2:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.08K)
@jkimel44 thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Nguyen Duc Thinh profile picture
Nguyen Duc Thinh
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (26)
k
katmandu100
Today, 1:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.06K)
Thanks Nick.

Will include this to our watch list.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.08K)
@katmandu100 thank you for the comment!
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (9.93K)
A good way to get all your favorite large energy companies in one fund at an 8.3% yield without going too heavily into just one, and also skipping any possible K-1s in the process. Something I will have to research and put on my watch list.
** How does this differ from FEN which is at a better price but with a smaller (but still big) discount. Thanks again Nick !
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:26 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.08K)
@Eileen Dover thank you for reading! FEN holds heavier exposure to MLPs, but they do have significant overlap. FEN is structured as a C-corp and not a regulated investment company like FIF is. That's what allows FEN to invest in more MLP exposure.
