Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 29, 2023 11:50 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.35K Followers

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Mills - Head of Investor Relations

Erik Gershwind - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kristen Actis-Grande - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Katie Fleischer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MSC Industrial Supply Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Mills

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm excited to have joined MSC just last week and I look forward to getting to know each of you over the coming months. Welcome to our third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call.

Erik Gershwind, our Chief Executive Officer and Kristen Actis-Grande, our Chief Financial Officer, are both on the call with me today.

During today's call, we will refer to various financial and management data in the presentation slides that accompany our comments, as well as our operational statistics, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations webpage.

Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement, a summary of which is on slide two of the accompanying presentation. Our comments on this call, as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.