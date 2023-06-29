Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIV: Concerning Performance Attributes

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
647 Followers

Summary

  • Global X SuperDividend ETF invests in 50 high-yield equities in the US and offers a generous 7.6% dividend yield.
  • DIV has recorded disappointing risk/return performance over the past decade.
  • In terms of valuation, DIV trades at attractive, below market, and value factor average P/E and P/B multiples.
Investment on ETF or Exchange Traded Fund concept. Coins in a jar with soil and growing plant in nature background.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Dividend investing has somewhat fallen out of fashion over the past few years as the majority of active investors have turned to growth investing and mainly technology names. While this shift in strategy has provided some aggressive stock market run-ups

This article was written by

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
647 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.