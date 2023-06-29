Uber: Eyeing Net Profit In 2023
Summary
- We continue to be buy-rated on Uber Technologies, Inc. The stock is up nearly 58% since our buy rating in early October, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 38%.
- We expect Uber to continue to outperform in 2H23, driven by post-pandemic tailwinds of customers returning to work/travel, causing mobility to surge.
- Consistent with our investment thesis in May, we see Uber generating profit for the first time since its inception this year; the company is now generating free cash flow.
- The stock price remains volatile in 2H23 due to macro headwinds, but we think the stock provides a favorable risk-reward profile and recommend investors explore entry points at current levels.
We remain buy-rated on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER); the company has demonstrated rapid growth bouncing back from the pandemic slump, and now we believe it's on track to generate net profit this year. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $800M to $850M for the June quarter, ahead of estimates of $749.1M, and forecasts gross bookings between $33B to $34B versus expectations of $33B. Uber also reported record profitability and free cash flow ("FCF") this quarter; net cash by operating activities was $606M, and free cash flow was $549M. The stock is up roughly 75% YTD outperforming the S&P 500 by 60%.
In 2Q22, the company's gross booking dropped to around $10B; now, in 1Q23, Uber's bounced back, generating gross bookings of $31.41B worldwide, up 19% Y/Y. The company makes money through its Mobility, Delivery, and Freight segments. So, the post-pandemic recovery has been driven by an increase in Mobility gross bookings, up +40%, and Delivery gross bookings, up 8% Y/Y. The following chart outlines Uber's 1Q23 earning results for its core segments.
Mobility revenue accounts for the bulk of Uber's revenue and is up 72% Y/Y and 5% sequentially. In 1Q23, Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA margins at all-time quarterly highs, and the company reported an operating cash flow of $606 million and a record free cash flow of $549 million. We see Uber very clearly recover from its pandemic lows, and we expect the company to continue to outperform in 2H23 as it shifts more focus on turning a profit.
The following chart outlines our rating history on Uber.
On track to outperform
Uber's Monthly Active Platform Consumers, or MAPCs, reached 130M this quarter, up 13% Y/Y from 115M MAPCs in 1Q22, and secured 2.1B trips, up 24% Y/Y. MAPCs are a crucial metric to keep track of Uber's growth and refer to the number of customers that ride or use delivery through the platform at least once a month. Uber is surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and we expect the company to outperform in 2H23 as mobility and delivery gross bookings expand. We do expect delivery growth to lag compared to mobility due to the worsening economic condition pressuring discretionary spending and the Fed's Jerome Powell forecasting further interest rate increases in 2H23.
We're also constructive on Uber's seven-year deal with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) aka Google and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and expect the company's shift away from reliance on a global hardware supply chain will better position the company for growth. Previously, the company had relied on its own server hardware; now, it is moving everything to the cloud; this infrastructure will improve data processing and increase flexibility and scalability.
Additionally, we think Uber is better positioned for growth than rival Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) regarding cost management and operating income profitability. Uber trimmed 17% of its staff at the beginning of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has recently cut around 200 jobs from its recruitment division. These cuts are more minor than Lyft's in recent months; Lyft CEO David Risher laid off around 26% of the company's workforce in April and around 700 jobs last year. We see Lyft continuing to struggle to gain share from Uber and protect margins in 2H23 and strongly believe Uber is the better stock in the ridesharing market. Uber also has the advantage of its global presence in 72 countries and its delivery revenue, making it better positioned than Lyft to expand market share and achieve net profit.
Valuation
Uber stock is fairly valued as a growth stock, trading at 2.2x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 2.4x. We see further upside ahead for the stock in 2H23 and recommend investors begin exploring favorable entry points at current levels.
The following graph outlines Uber's valuation against the peer group.
Word on Wall Street
Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 47 analysts covering the stock, 43 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is currently priced at $45 per share. The median sell-side price target is $48 while the mean is $50, with a potential upside of 7-12%.
The following charts outline Uber's sell-side ratings and price targets.
What to do with the stock
We remain buy-rated on Uber, as our investment thesis that the company is on its way to achieving profitability is playing out. Uber is the dominant ridesharing company in the U.S. market and is better positioned than competitor Lyft to achieve green goals and expand gross bookings in mobility. The company is not immune to macro headwinds, but we think the increased MAPCs this quarter show that consumer demand is more resilient than expected under current macro pressures. We expect Uber Technologies, Inc. stock to continue outperforming in 2H23 and 2024 and recommend investors explore favorable entry points at current levels.
