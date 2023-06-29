Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uber: Eyeing Net Profit In 2023

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We continue to be buy-rated on Uber Technologies, Inc. The stock is up nearly 58% since our buy rating in early October, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 38%.
  • We expect Uber to continue to outperform in 2H23, driven by post-pandemic tailwinds of customers returning to work/travel, causing mobility to surge.
  • Consistent with our investment thesis in May, we see Uber generating profit for the first time since its inception this year; the company is now generating free cash flow.
  • The stock price remains volatile in 2H23 due to macro headwinds, but we think the stock provides a favorable risk-reward profile and recommend investors explore entry points at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Miniature car on coin stack

joruba/iStock via Getty Images

We remain buy-rated on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER); the company has demonstrated rapid growth bouncing back from the pandemic slump, and now we believe it's on track to generate net profit this year. The

kdjsfajdhfs

Uber 1Q23 earnings results

sakjdfjshfa

SeekingAlpha

dsjflajdsajfa

TSP

ajfdjhasaf

TSP

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.21K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Scottie B
Today, 2:02 PM
Premium
Comments (267)
This article in one sentence:
I was right about Uber before, so listen to me when I say they are about to be profitable for the 1st time ever, this should boost shares.
Metricsgo profile picture
Metricsgo
Today, 1:42 PM
Premium
Comments (47)
UBER has a wide moat and it is going profitable. I am buckled in, let's ride!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.