UNG: Coming Rise In Natural Gas Prices

Investment Thesis

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) is an unleveraged fund tied to the price of natural gas.

Here, I describe both the short-term and long-term outlooks for natural gas. In the short term, I discuss the potential impact that a cut in natural gas supply is likely to have on the UNG exchange-traded fund ("EFT") and drive the price of UNG higher.

I also shine a light on the important aspects underlying the energy transition. Personally, I find it extremely difficult to be anything other than bullish about natural gas' near-term prospects.

Investment Risk

The UNG EFT is a short-term trading vehicle for natural gas futures. This may be suitable for investors seeking a short-term trade in natural gas. Or as a possible hedge against natural gas producers.

But given how the ETF is structured, there's a price attrition that happens with time against the natural gas futures that will not make it suitable for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.

With that in mind, here's why I'm bullish on natural gas prospects.

Natural Gas Demand in the Next Two Years

Natural gas is seen as playing a declining role in the energy transition. But this statement is a misrepresentation of the underlying reality.

Allow me to explain the problem with the energy transition.

I declare that there's no realistic infrastructure in place to make the energy transition. Please note, I have no interest in getting caught up in the politics of the day. I'm an investor, and so, I only care about seeking a potential return on investment.

The energy transition seeks to reduce our dependency on carbon-intensive energy sources. The obvious approach is to reduce our reliance on coal. That's the first part, and everyone generally agrees on this element. There are some questions as to how long this transition will take.

But since we are addressing the UNG, which is an expression of U.S. natural gas, for our purposes what happens in India, Russia, and China to do with coal doesn't meaningfully impact our natural gas discussion.

Simply put, I do believe that we are seeing a displacement of U.S. coal.

The problem though, is that the energy transition has to involve a change from one energy source to another. And what is the other energy source? That's my question?

Turning back to Vaclav Smil again,

[...] if the costs of renewable electricity generation have been plummeting, why do the three EU countries, Denmark, Ireland, and Germany - with the highest share of energy from new renewable sources, find and solar, have the continent's highest electricity prices? In 2021 the EU mean was EUR0.24/kWh, but the Irish price was 25% higher, the Danish price 45% higher, and the German price 37% higher.

Again, I'm not highlighting this to say that the energy transition cannot take place! I strongly believe that we must make the required developments to enable the energy transition.

My only argument is that energy transitions take time. And what will we use to replace coal? Will we use wind sources? There is limited evidence that large-scale wind turbine installations can be operated profitably as commercial enterprises. As evidence of this, consider the following chart:

Siemens Energy's (OTCPK:SMEGF) selloff last week took place because the company had a profit warning with its wind turbine division.

Note, that subsequent to that selloff, other wind turbine competitors came out and stated that they are not suffering from the same problems as Siemens Energy.

Nonetheless, let's go back to the original question. What is the energy transition? What's our energy transition towards? I honestly doubt we can rely on wind.

And while I'll be the first to admit that photovoltaic energy (solar panels) is one possible solution, I'm not entirely convinced that in highly populated cities we can truly rely on distant solar farms to support our modern energy requirements.

Consequently, I argue that natural gas will be much more than a bridge fuel in the next several years. I believe that our need for natural gas will positively surprise many investors, and do so sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, allow me to explain why I argue that in the near term, natural gas prices will increase.

Natural Gas Supply in the Near-Term

The graphic above shows a steep decline in the number of natural gas rigs in the U.S. Meanwhile, I argue that this rapid decline hasn't yet fully percolated into the natural gas price.

As you can see above, for nearly 6 months, the price of natural gas has been firmly below $3 MMBtu. Even though the rig count is coming down, meaning the supply of U.S. natural gas has been substantially curtailed in the past couple of months.

The Bottom Line

The United States Natural Gas ETF is an unleveraged ETF that tracks the price of natural gas.

In my analysis, I discuss the short-term outlook for UNG and the potential impact of a cut in the natural gas supply, which could drive the ETF higher.

Despite the assumed declining role of natural gas in the energy transition, I remain bullish on its near-term prospects due to the lack of realistic infrastructure for a complete transition.

While the energy transition aims to reduce reliance on coal, the question remains: what energy source will replace it?

Wind and solar energy have their challenges, and the need for natural gas is likely to surprise investors.

Additionally, the decline in the number of natural gas rigs in the U.S. has not yet fully affected the natural gas price, indicating potential price increases in the near term.