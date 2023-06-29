pidjoe

Investment Rundown

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was present on many investors' radars during the boom of renewables in 2021. The share price peaked at nearly $75 per share but has since come down by a massive amount. The company hasn't been able to grow its margins fast enough to generate a positive net margin since, which has been the cause of the massive drop in the share price. To be fair, the price some investors were paying back in 2021 would have been glaringly overpriced.

Operating as a fuel cell company that delivers end-to-end clear hydrogen and zero-emission solutions for both supply chain routes and other applications. The fuel cell market is looking bright, but to make PLUG appealing at all for an investor they need to build up better margins in my view, and not post shockingly disappointing earnings in times when the market they are in is still growing rapidly.

Company Segments

PLUG is an industry-leading supplier of electrolyzer products which has helped the company grow revenues quite quickly over the last few years, boasting a 5 - year average revenue growth of 39% annually. The last quarter saw the company outpace this and post a 49% increase in revenues YoY, reaching $210 million in the quarter. This is setting PLUG up to be on a very strong path to reaching $1 billion in revenues annually for 2023.

The electrolyzer products can generate hydrogen from renewable energy sources like both wind and solar. This in the long term helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To have control over the whole supply chain of hydrogen PLUG also engages in the transportation of hydrogen from the various production plants to different end users around the world.

Finland Project (Investor Presentation)

The success of its technologies is visible in Finland, where PLUG is producing 850 daily tons of green hydrogen. With a strong foothold in the European market and strong transportation capabilities, it has set PLUG up to be a major beneficiary of the European demand for renewable energy sources.

Markets They Are In

The market in which PLUG operates in is expected to grow massively, and by their estimations, PLUG sees the TAM being valued at $10T by 2050. This presents a long runway of growth for companies in the industry, but time will tell which will be the successful ones. This momentum is visible in the product lines across PLUG, as they are driving them to generate billions annually in the short term, which helped the share price increase the way it did back in 2021.

TAM (Investor Presentation)

Right now, PLUG sees the TAM valued at over $1T. The disruption that EV vehicles are having on the electric grid is a driving force for the zero-emission H2 generators that PLUG has. A larger discrepancy is created between what we are producing and what demand is in terms of electricity. By 2030 the annual demand for just EV cars will be 230 TWh, which is equal to 21 new million homes. Hydrogen is therefore being looked upon as a very sound solution to help with this coming issue of lacking electric capabilities.

Earnings Highlights

I mentioned in the beginning part that the last earnings report from PLUG was quite a disappointment. The GAAP EPS came in at a negative $0.35 down $0.09 more than what the estimates were. This lack of margin expansion has in my opinion led to the demise of the share price, down 22% YTD.

2023 Q1 Results (Investor Letter)

As for the top line though, some strength was shown, as it grew by 49% YoY and helped PLUG affirm its targets for 2023. The revenue result was beaten by $2.6 million, but that was quickly dismissed by the market as the focus was and still is on the company being able to raise margins. In a letter to shareholders, PLUG highlighted that from commissioning to full production it takes around 6 months, and PLUG maintained that green hydrogen demand will drive margin growth in the near term. PLUG sees 2023 having an average customer demand of 65 tons of hydrogen fuel delivered per day, which would ensure that PLUG sees gross profits improve by $100 million, as they are sourcing all hydrogen internally. I think I am with most other investors, mostly interested in the margin improvement for the coming quarters. A failure to see one will much likely end up in the share price slumping further.

Risks

The primary risk right now with investing in PLUG I think is the lack of margins they have. It doesn't make an investment case any easier. If the share price isn't trading based on fundamentals then the downside risk is significantly larger, compared to a company that does. Until we see net margins being positive and remain so for several quarters I don’t think we have an investment case here to present.

Share Dilution (Macrotrends)

That together with significant share dilution over the years has made any investor's position in PLUG worth much less. Now, it's normal for growing companies to dilute shares to fund growth, but when results aren't seen, a much lower multiple should be applied. Even if PLUG achieves positive net margins, I don’t see them trading at more than a 17 - 18x multiple if dilution continues.

Financials

The balance sheet of PLUG has been a sort of shining light for the company. The assets have massively grown over the last few years, as a result of the large amount of investments the company has done. I talked about the dilution before for the company, it seems that the benefit of diluting shares when the price was so high is that it helped fuel significant asset growth. In some cases dilution might be worthwhile, perhaps 2021 was such a year for PLUG.

Asset Growth (Seeking Alpha)

In any way, it helped grow the assets by 96% annually in the last 3 years alone. As more and more plants and facilities are coming online I see this continuing to grow. Basing an investment based on the book value of PLUG might be the only reasonable, as the p/b is just 1.4, 45% under the sector average of 2.6.

As for debt, I think that PLUG has done quite well here, they haven't massively increased the amount of long-term debt they hold, instead, it's actually down 9% from the highs of $505 million back in 2021.

Industry Comparison

There seems to be a lack of very profitable fuel cell companies right now. We have already gone over the cast that PLUG is nowhere near a positive net margin so far, as the TTM is net 100.4%. But when talking about PLUG another similar company would be Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) a company that engages with the design, development, and manufacturing of fuel cell products. However, they are also not at a point where the bottom line is positive.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of the better value between the two, I think PLUG is actually the better one. Estimates suggest that positive EPS will come quicker and I tend to agree given both the outlook given by management, but also the development of new facilities they have had. For BLDP it doesn't seem they will have positive EPS until 2029, which is far too long out, and delays could very much happen along the way.

Final Words

I think that PLUG will have a very large market to serve for years to come, but right now I think there is a significant amount of risk in holding shares in the company. There is an ample amount of dilution happening, and the bottom line is far from profitable. Despite growth being fast, I think investors seeking better value should wait until PLUG posts consistent positive reports. Until then I think a sell rating is best as the downside risk seems far higher than the potential upside right now in the short-medium term.