A Quick Take On Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (MSGH) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of wet trade construction services in the Hong Kong region.

Given the company's tiny size, thin capitalization, small operating margins, and numerous risks operating in the PRC, my outlook on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Ming Shing Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 as MS Engineering Limited to engage in wet trades construction works as a subcontractor for various private and public sector projects.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, and CEO Mr. Chi Ming LAM, who has been with the firm since founding it in 2012 and has a 'foundation diploma in electrical engineering from the Vocational Training Council of Hong Kong in 2009.'

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Plastering.

Tile laying.

Bricklaying.

Floor screeding.

Marble.

As of September 30, 2022, Ming Shing has booked a fair market value investment of $3.5 million in debt from investors, including founder Chi Ming LAM.

Ming Shing - Customer Acquisition

The company bids on primarily private sector construction projects in the greater Hong Kong region.

Its public sector bidding focuses on public residential, infrastructure, and public facilities developments.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2.8% FYE March 31, 2022 3.6% FYE March 31, 2021 5.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, rose to 21.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General and Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 21.1 FYE March 31, 2022 16.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Ming Shing's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Frost & Sullivan*, the Hong Kong market for wet trade construction was an estimated HK$9.6 billion in 2016 and grew to HK$11.34 billion by 2021.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.4% during that period.

The main drivers for this expected growth were a 'rising housing supply and continuous expansion of the commercial segment, including offices and hotels, and the residential segment.'

Also, the wet trades market is estimated to reach HK$15.6 billion ($2.0 billion) by 2026, as the chart shows below:

Wet Trades Market History In Hong Kong (Frost & Sullivan)

*Note: the Frost & Sullivan report was commissioned and paid for by Ming Shing Group.

The firm faces intense competition for its bidding projects from a wide variety of competitors, and management said the company has only a 0.4% market share as of 2021.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue from a small base.

Higher gross profit and gross margin.

Growing operating profit.

Uneven cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 $10,812,021 141.6% FYE March 31, 2022 $14,383,980 133.7% FYE March 31, 2021 $6,154,135 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 $1,977,210 142.3% FYE March 31, 2022 $2,628,869 134.8% FYE March 31, 2021 $1,119,808 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 18.29% 0.1% FYE March 31, 2022 18.28% 0.4% FYE March 31, 2021 18.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 $1,676,962 15.5% FYE March 31, 2022 $2,116,219 14.7% FYE March 31, 2021 $762,204 12.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 $1,863,439 17.2% FYE March 31, 2022 $1,803,509 16.7% FYE March 31, 2021 $1,272,722 11.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 $759,357 FYE March 31, 2022 $(151,558) FYE March 31, 2021 $636,058 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, Ming Shing had $407,086 in cash and $5.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was $391,196.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited IPO Details

Ming Shing intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed price of $4.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $47.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 25.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed, or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

36% to be used for expanding our workforce. 20% to be used for repayment of bank borrowings and finance leases. 2% to be used for acquiring additional equipment. 2% to be used for procuring an enterprise resource planning system. The remaining 40% is to be used for general working capital. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm has not been involved in any litigation or other action that has had a material adverse effect on its business, '...during the six months ended September 30, 2022, and the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 and as of the date hereof.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Pacific Century Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Ming Shing

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $60,000,000 Enterprise Value $47,594,420 Price / Sales 2.90 EV / Revenue 2.30 EV / EBITDA 14.87 Earnings Per Share $0.20 Operating Margin 15.45% Net Margin 15.08% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 25.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $391,196 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.65% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 1.10 CapEx Ratio -9.90 Revenue Growth Rate 141.58% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Ming Shing's IPO

MSGH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt and for its general corporate working capital requirements.

The company's financials have shown growing topline revenue from a small base, increased gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit, and variable cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was $391,196.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased as revenue has grown; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple rose to 21.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

Additionally, the firm is subject to numerous controlling laws and regulations in the Cayman Islands and in the PRC, which may delay, reduce or preclude the company from paying profits as dividends.

MSGH's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing various construction services in the greater Hong Kong region is significant and expected to continue growing due in part to supportive government initiatives.

Pacific Century Securities is the sole underwriter, and the two IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (17.0%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.3x.

Given the firm's tiny size, thin capitalization, small operating margins, and numerous risks operating in the PRC, my outlook on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.