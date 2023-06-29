Weitz Ultra Short Government Fund Q1 2023 Commentary

Kanizphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Ultra Short Government Fund returned +1.17% in the first quarter, equaling the return for the ICE BofAML US 6-Month Treasury Bill Index (6-Month Treasury). For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Fund returned +2.41% compared to a +2.61% return for the index.

Overview

Short-term investors (our Fund included) experienced solid returns in the first quarter as the Fed's year-long mission to slow inflation by hiking short-term interest rates has left nominal returns meaningfully higher. A year ago, short-term investors were still suffering a return drought brought about by nearly 10 years of the Fed's zero-interest-rate policy (ZIRP). Three-month Treasury bills, for example, returned just 0.5% on March 31, 2022. Fast forward to March 31, 2023, and three-month Treasury bills yielded (had a forward return) of nearly 5%.

The Fed continued to tighten (increase) short-term interest rates in the first quarter at its meetings in February and March. The pace of rate increases at each meeting slowed to 0.25% and brought the federal funds rate to a range of 4.75% (lower bound) to 5% (upper bound). The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (and others) and overall turmoil in the banking industry resulted in increased worries about tightening lending conditions and its attendant effects on future economic growth. Speculation of a 'pause' by the Fed in its interest rate hiking campaign has been replaced by market expectations of rate cuts later this year. Overall, the first quarter of 2023 had echoes of 2022. Instead of calm after a tumultuous 2022, investors have received more volatility and choppy markets. However, overall forward returns in fixed income are where the echoes/comparisons end. For the first time in seemingly forever, forward (coupon) returns mentioned above compensate for this year's volatile/choppy markets.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions (e.g., changes in short-term interest rates) will continue to affect all investments within our opportunity set. As a result, our yield and return will invariably follow the path dictated by the Fed's monetary policy, as we frequently reinvest maturities with holdings that mature in a short period of time. As of March 31, 2023, 72.7% of our portfolio was invested in U.S. Treasury notes, 6.2% in investment-grade asset-backed securities, and 21.1% in cash and cash equivalents. The average effective duration was unchanged from December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, at 0.3 years. The Fund's 30-day yield increased approximately 39 basis points during the quarter to 4.38% as of March 31.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its government-related entities. The balance of Fund assets may be invested in U.S. investment-grade debt securities. Given the bank tumult of the first quarter, it's reasonable to assert that current market conditions are not normal. Consequently, at this time, we intend to have an even higher percentage weighting in U.S. Treasury-related securities to increase already strong liquidity and quality measures. As securities mature, and as new investors join the Fund, we may concentrate incremental investments in U.S. Treasury-related securities. This abundance of caution is currently warranted but will change once we believe that stress levels in the banking system have eased.

Additionally, the Fund will maintain an average effective duration of one year or less. Duration is a measure of how sensitive the portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. All else being equal, a lower-duration bond portfolio is less sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond portfolio with a higher duration. Over time, this shorter-term focus (duration of less than one year) is intended to generate higher total returns than cash or money market funds, while also taking less interest rate risk than a bond portfolio with a higher duration.

