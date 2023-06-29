Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioMarin: Decision Day For Hemophilia Gene Therapy Upcoming - Approval Likely

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A major catalyst may arrive tomorrow for BioMarin as the FDA announces whether it will approve hemophilia gene therapy Roctavian.
  • The drug is already approved in Europe, although pricing disputes are hindering sales. That ought not to be a problem in the US.
  • BioMarin generated >$2bn of revenues in 2022 and is guiding for ~$2.4bn in 2023. Newly approved achondroplasia therapy VOXZOGO is expected to become a blockbuster.
  • The company also became profitable for the first time in 2022 - but some drugs are set to lose patent protection.
  • As such, tomorrow's PDUFA date decision is absolutely vital for BioMarin. Data seems to suggest the decision will be favorable, and the stock is likely to spike on positive news.
Gavel with law book

simonkr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a $17bn market cap (at the time of writing) commercial stage pharmaceutical company that is often spoken about as an attractive target for a larger Pharma engaging in M&A.

The rare

chart

BioMarin revenues by product Q1'23 (BioMarin Q1'23 10-Q submission)

chart

Biomarin FY23 guidance (Biomarin earnings presentation)

Edmund Ingham
Comments (1)

Small Cap And Special Situations profile picture
Small Cap And Special Situations
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (379)
> pricing disputes are hindering sales... European authorities are reluctant to pay such a high price

These statements are not at all concordant with my understanding of the situation. I'm interested in how other readers of the article perceive things.
