Debt: No Limit Seen In The Future

Well, I have found some more support for my concerns about all the liquidity that exists in the United States financial system... and all the liquidity that exists in world financial markets.

Michael Howell, managing director of Crossborder Capital, and the author of "Capital Wars: The Rise of Global Liquidity" (Singer International Publishing: 2020) writes in The Financial Times:

"Rising world stock markets appear to confirm that global liquidity--the pool of cash and credit shifting around financial markets--is once again expanding after skidding lower last year."

"Our estimates show that the liquidity cycle bottomed during October 2022...."

"Investors should therefore expect a continuing tail wind from global liquidity instead of last year's severe headwinds."

In other words, the quantitative tightening aimed at ending current inflationary pressures is over.

I have been concerned about the same thing.

The Federal Reserve, and other central banks, have been talking about continued monetary tightening, but the reality of the situation seems to be that there is so much liquidity "out there" in the financial markets, that quantitative tightening cannot realistically be said to be in force.

I have argued in many previous posts that in the United States the Federal Reserve has injected so much money into the economy in the recent past that the "minor" amount of liquidity it was targeting to remove from the U.S. banking system didn't even come close to denting the amount of liquidity floating around the financial system.

In effect, I have argued, the Federal Reserve has created a massive "asset bubble" in the United States and, now, it was on the downside of the buildup and was facing all the problems that exist in trying to reverse what the Fed had previously done.

Only recently, since the debt ceiling crisis, have I been presenting my concerns about the rising debt levels of the U.S. government and what this means for the future.

The concern about the debt has become even more desperate as some analysts now claim that "Government Spending Will Be The Major Issue Of Our Time."

Mr. Howell makes this claim:

"In short, markets need ever more central bank liquidity for financial stability and governments will need it even more for fiscal stability."

"So forget QT, quantitative easing is coming back. The pool of global liquidity--which we estimate to be about $170 trillion--is not going to shrink significantly any time soon."

Then Mr. Howell provides us with the latest projections of the Congressional Budget Office.

The holdings of U.S. Treasury securities at the Fed will rise to $7.5 trillion by 2033. Currently, the Fed's holdings of U.S. Treasury securities totals just over $5.0 trillion.

But, Mr. Howell contends that this forecast is really quite unrealistic, primarily because of the need for greater military spending. Mr. Howell puts the number up to $10.0 trillion by 2033.

Fed liquidity, Mr. Howell projects, will have to face several years of double-digit growth!

But, the scenario also may result in interest rates rising to higher levels.

And, this, too, will raise government outlays, making the outlays even greater and deficits even higher.

Given all the government spending now proposed and all the debt being created in the private sector of the economy, more and more liquidity is going to be needed.

The Federal Reserve is going to have to look beyond its own securities portfolio and just the needs of the banking system in my view.

Think about this narrative and add it on to the government's budget management over the past ten years or so.

Federal Surplus or Deficit (Federal Reserve)

Then, take a look at the total debt of the Federal Government.

Federal Debt: Total Public Debt (Federal Reserve)

And, the look at the holdings of U.S. Treasury securities at the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Treasury Securities: Federal Reserve Portfolio (Federal Reserve)

Mr. Howell concludes:

"We estimate that a whopping seven in every eight dollars changing hands in world financial markets are now used to refinance existing debts."

"An increasing share of the one dollar leftover for "new" financing is applied to fund swelling government deficits."

And, this is all a part of "Bidenomics."

Financial markets must "rollover" the vast amount of debt outstanding.

More and more pressure is exerted on the central bank as the vast amount of debt outstanding becomes even "vaster."

The United States... the world... seems to be flooded with cash and credit.

The United States... and the world... seem to be headed for an even greater amount of cash and credit.

The central bank cannot engage in "quantitative tightening" if there are no limits upon the issuance of debt.

And, this is the future?