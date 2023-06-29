Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Debt: No Limit Seen In The Future

Jun. 29, 2023 2:33 PM ET4 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.74K Followers

Summary

  • Global liquidity has grown massively in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the future.
  • It appears as if the Fed's efforts at quantitative tightening is not really sufficient enough to overcome the liquidity that has been injected into the economy over the past decade.
  • Furthermore, the spending programs of the federal government place more and more pressure on the Federal Reserve to support the government bond market.
  • Realistically, the asset bubble arguably created by the Federal Reserve over the past decade or so is making the job of monetary tightening just that much harder.
  • Furthermore, with all the new debt that will be created in upcoming years, it appears that the Federal Reserve will have a harder and harder time trying to keep any kind of restraint on inflation.

Buried in Debt

mphillips007

Well, I have found some more support for my concerns about all the liquidity that exists in the United States financial system... and all the liquidity that exists in world financial markets.

Michael Howell, managing director of Crossborder Capital, and

Federal Surplus or Deficit

Federal Surplus or Deficit (Federal Reserve)

Federal Debt: Total Public Debt

Federal Debt: Total Public Debt (Federal Reserve)

U.S. Treasury Securities: Federal Reserve Portfolio

U.S. Treasury Securities: Federal Reserve Portfolio (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Comments (4)

C
Chanutan
Today, 2:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (332)
This is the future we voted for, right?
G
Gadzman_33
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (4.01K)
@Chanutan Rigged election , presidents are selected , not elected!!
C
Chanutan
Today, 2:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (332)
@Gadzman_33 whoever is doing the selecting or the rigging has poor judgment.
Great Swami profile picture
Great Swami
Today, 3:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.81K)
@Chanutan it is “We The People” that has exercised this poor judgement. We’re mal informed, some are ignorant, all are manipulated, and AI will enable the entrenched institutions for complete and permanent control.
The tipping point has passed.
