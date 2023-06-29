Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
H2 Outlook: Prepare For The Hard Landing

Jun. 29, 2023 2:40 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)CPER, SHY, SPY, USO, UUP4 Comments
Summary

  • The lagged effects of the recent monetary policy tightening should start showing up in the data.
  • However, the growth is likely to contract while the core inflation likely remains elevated and sticky, which could force the Fed to remain restrictive, despite the growth contraction.
  • This is consistent with the hard landing scenario, and the resumption of the bear market in the S&P 500.

Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

pabradyphoto

Note: This is a transcript of my expected July 3rd speech on H2 outlook.

Effect of COVID-related monetary and fiscal policy

The market today is still affected by the COVID-related monetary and fiscal policies, primarily via the wealth effect. Specifically, home prices

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

