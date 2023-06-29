Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gaming and Leisure Properties: A 6% Yield From Casino Properties

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • GLPI is expanding its portfolio of casino properties to support a growing dividend payout.
  • The REIT's annual dividend yield currently stands at around 6% with the last quarterly distribution forming a 76.6% payout ratio against fiscal 2023 first quarter FFO.
  • Casinos stand to remain resilient through what's expected to be strong macroeconomic pressures through 2023.

Hollywood Casino Aurora

DenisTangneyJr/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last declared a quarterly cash dividend payout of $0.72 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 6% annualized forward yield. The casino REIT is the lesser-known

Data by YCharts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Gaming and Leisure Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Data by YCharts

FOMC rate move July Probability

CME FedWatch Tool

Data by YCharts

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

patientmike
Today, 3:13 PM
Very happy to have bought at 30ish and adding ever since.
