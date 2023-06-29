Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ashford Hospitality Trust: Substantial Debt, No Dividends

Philip Wang
Philip Wang
829 Followers

Summary

  • The company's portfolio comprises 100 hotels across 26 states, with Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brands contributing to approximately 90% of the FY 2022 EBITDA.
  • The company has a substantial debt burden of approximately $3.8 billion, with $590 million due by the end of 2024 and an additional $2.6 billion due in 2025.
  • The company's current cash on hand is barely sufficient to cover 1 year of interest payments, raising concerns about its financial stability and sustainability.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust does not pay any dividends and has a history of diluting its shares, causing a significant decline in the company's share price.

Introduction

I have written about several hospitality REITs in the past few months, covering full-service REITs such as Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) as well as select-service REITs like Apple Hospitality REIT

This article was written by

Philip Wang
Philip Wang
829 Followers
My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

